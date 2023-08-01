Nails Inc. & Froot Loops Just Dropped a Scented Nail Polish Line: Shop the Fruity Shades Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s official: you can actually wear Froot Loops — or at least nail polish that smells like the cereal. Nails Inc. and Froot Loops have partnered to release a cereal-themed nail polish line that’s available to shop now. This nail polish is not only one of the most unique new beauty products released this year, but it’s also available in five vibrant colors and it’s scented!

To tease the new release, Nails Inc. took to Instagram on Tuesday (Aug. 1) to post a video to help drum up excitement. “Introducing the ultimate collaboration, NailsINC. x @frootloops! These deliciously colorful nail polishes are all inspired by your fave cereal. The super-sweet part? Follow your nose – this polish dries down to reveal a sweet and fruity aroma!” the caption read.

To score the new shades you can shop them on Nails Inc. and Amazon. Keep reading to shop the new breakfast-themed nail polish:

Nails.INC x Froot Loops Scented Nail Polish Duo $15 Buy Now 1

Stock up on the nail polish collection with this duo bundle featuring the neon pink and green shades from the line. After application, just wait for it to dry to reveal fruit-inspired scents.

Nails.INC x Froot Loops – Toucan Play At That Game $8 Buy Now 1

You can even pick up a shade in orange, which, once applied, will have you thinking of sandy beaches and a tropical drink in hand.

Nails.INC x Froot Loops – Toucan Sam-Approved $8 Buy Now 1

Ocean vibes are what we’re getting from this bottle as it’s made with a soft blue shade and fruit scent (once dried). Be careful as you may be tempted to book an ocean getaway with this one.

Nails.INC x Froot Loops – Feeling Fruity $8 Buy Now 1

Bring sunshine with you wherever you go with this yellow version of the nail polish. It’s bright and vibrant just like a sunny summer day.

Nails.INC x Froot Loops – #FollowYourNose $8 Buy Now 1

Not much doesn’t look good in pink and this color just proves it. Plus, as an added bonus, you can layer the nail polish in coats depending on how vibrant you want it to look.

Nails.INC x Froot Loops – Ce-Real Talk $8 Buy Now 1

Your other nail polishes will be green with envy once they spot your nails showing off this bright shade. The neon green nail polish is both eye-catching and will have you thinking of your favorite cereal each time you admire your handy work.

