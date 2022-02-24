Shade Inspiration: 9 Nail Polish Colors That Are Perfect for Spring

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We’re less than a month away from spring! The new season doesn’t officially begin until March 2o, which gives you a few weeks to start formulating your spring color scheme.

Not sure where to start? Switching up nail color is an easy way to welcome everything that spring has to offer. Whether you’re the type to change your nails as often as outfits, a casual collector who can’t turn down a sweet deal on nail polish, or anyone searching for shade inspiration, we put together a list of nail polishes that are perfect for spring.

Below, find a roundup of lilacs, baby blues, pinks, greens, nudes and more nail lacquers and nail polishes to help you transition from one season to the next.

When it comes to pastels, you can’t go wrong with lilac. This quick-dry nail polish from Essie’s Expressie collection blends lilac polish with blue undertones and a cream finish. The full collection features 10 different colors including orange, yellow, burgundy, blue, pink and green.

Buy: $9 at Amazon.com.

Light pink is another great pastel to have in your collection (besides spring, you can also rock it in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month). The Zoya nail polish featured above comes in over 10 colors, including multiple shades of pink.

Buy: $10 at Amazon.com.

Crushin’ for a compliment? This OPI nail polish offers a fun and flirty color for spring and a nice choice if you like gel nail polish. Looking for a set? Try the OPI x Xbox Spring 2022 Collection kit, which features four long-wear polishes: Can’t Cntrl Me, Pixel Dust, Trading Paint and Achievement Unlocked.

Buy: $12.50 at Amazon.com.

Go green for spring! Urban Outfitters’ nail polishes come in dozens of different colors, and if you want to stock up, you can get three bottles for $10. For more greenery, check out Karma Organic’s vegan and cruelty-free scented nail polish ($10.50).

Buy: $5 at UrbanOutfitters.com.

Bring the sunshine to your fingertips with Sally Hansen’s Mellow Yellow polish. It’s just one of the vibrant colors in the brand’s Xtreme Wear collection, which includes Lacy Lilac, Pep-Plum and Fuscia Power.

Buy: $2.53 at Amazon.com.

Feeling blue? Lighter blues are said to evoke feelings of tranquility. This gorgeous, ocean-blue shade of long-wear, chip-resistant, fast drying, high-gloss nail enamel will turn heads. And according to hundreds of customer reviews, Nina Ultra Pro Ocean View Nail Lacquer holds up against pricier brands.

Buy: $3 at SallyBeauty.com.

Nude is a timeless shade that you can can wear all year long. If you’re looking for a vegan option, check out Ella + Milla’s Desert Suede quick-dry nail polish from the brand’s Desire collection.

Buy: $10.50 at Ulta.com.

Going a little richer on the scale of earth tones, No. 25 nail paint from Sundays is an opaque, earthy red that mimics the color of baked clay. It’s a bit more expensive than the other polishes but there’s nothing wrong with splurging! No. 25 nail polish is also non-toxic, vegan and cruelty-free.

Buy: $18 at DearSundays.com.

If you’re willing to spend $30 on nail polish, it might as well be designer. With its cylinder shape and slender stem, Gucci’s nail polish bottle offers a modern spin on the vintage bottles from the ’70s and ’80s. The polish is available in 10 different colors, including Dorothy Turquoise, Peggy Sunburn, Melinda Green and Marcia Cobalt.

Buy: $30 at Sephora.com.