Bottoms Up! 8 Musician-Owned Liquor & Non-Alcoholic Drink Brands to Put on Your Radar

Music artists and liquor brands seem to go hand-in-hand. Moguls like Diddy and Jay-Z helped pioneer the trend for hip-hop artists securing spots in the liquor realm, and now it’s becoming even more common for recording artists to own liquor companies.

From Bruno Mars to Sammy Hagar, we’ve put together a roster of recording artists who have their own alcohol brands, some of which you may already be familiar with, and others that you might now know. Below, find a list of musician-backed spirits and lagers, plus a non-alcoholic option and a beverage collab. For more boozy content, read our roundup of musician-owned wines.

Bruno Mars: SelvaRey Rum

SelvaRay promises to be the “smoothest rum you’ll ever taste.” The brand, owned by Bruno Mars and made in Panama, serves up silky-smooth rum perfect for a piña colada, mojito, daiquiri, mai tai and other yummy cocktails.

SelvaRey carries white rum, chocolate rum, coconut rum, all of which retail for around $35-$40. The brand also released a limited-edition “Owner’s Reserve” bottle ($135), featuring a blend of rum aged 15-25 years.

Nick Jonas: Villa One Tequila

Nick Jonas and John Varvatos founded Villa One, a premium tequila brand, in 2019. The duo worked alongside master distiller Arturo Fuentes, a.k.a. the “Godfather of Tequila,” for a collaboration that manifested in three tequilas: Silver, Reposado and Añejo.

Made with 100% blue weber agaves sourced from two regions in Jalisco, Mexico, Villa One tequila combines “herbaceous, earthy Lowland notes with the sweeter, fruity notes of Highland agave, resulting in a distinct, rounded profile,” according to the brand’s website. Villa One is available at ReserveBar and Wine.com.

Sammy Hagar: Santo Puro Mezquila

It’s safe to say that Sammy Hagar found his niche in the world of spirits. Apart from the Santo Tequila brand that he owns with chef Guy Fieri, the former Van Halen rocker’s liquor portfolio includes Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum and a line of blended cocktails.

Hagar also owns Cabo Wabo Tequila and Santo Puro Mezquilla, a blend of mezcal and tequila, and he dropped a cocktail book earlier in the year. Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits features 85 personal favorites from the Red Rocker himself.

Ciara: Ten to One Rum

Ciara expanded her growing brand, which already includes a record label and clothing line, into the rum industry with Ten to One. The singer and actress joined Trinidadian founder and CEO Marc Farrell as an investor and co-owner of the brand last year.

Ten to One carries white rum, dark rum and a limited-edition Ten to One x Uncle Nearest Caribbean dark rum released in February in honor of Black History Month.

Luke Bryan: Two Lane Lager

For beer drinkers, Luke Bryan’s Two Lane American Lager offers a “modern take on an easy-to-enjoy beer.” The country star and Constellation Brands relaunched Two Lane Lager last year, following an initial debut in 2020.

Brewed in Virginia using American-grown barley and water from the Blue Ridge Mountains, the smooth and refreshing American Golden Lager has 99 calories per 12 oz. serving and earned high reviews for its refreshing, smooth taste. Two Lane also carries a line of spiked seltzer.

Katy Perry: De Soi

“Pleasure, without the proof.” Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan teamed up to create De Soi, a brand of non-alcoholic apéritifs packaged in colorful bottles and sleek cans.

Offering a new way to do happy hour, the non-alcoholic sparkling beverages boast different flavor notes, including blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, strawberries and grapefruit. The Champagne Dreams pictured above is a dreamy blend of reishi mushroom and passion flower. De Soi beverages are gluten-free, GMO-free, made from natural ingredients and free from artificial colors and flavors.

Blake Shelton: Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade

Blake Shelton joined forces with Smithworks Vodka to release his own line of hard seltzers that “taste like liquid sunshine,” Shelton said in a statement. “Infused with the flavors of crisp and refreshing lemonade, it’s the perfect way to kick back and cool off this summer,” added the country crooner.

As of now, the hard seltzer is only available in select states (Drizly and Total Wine) and in four different flavors: classic lemon, crisp lime, ripe strawberry and southern peach tea.

Cardi B: Whipshots

Cardi B dipped into the booze business with the debut of her Whipshots vodka-infused whipped cream last year. “Whipshots is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me. It’s going to be a party in every can,” Cardi said at the time. “No matter where you are, you can party like Cardi, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share this one-of-a-kind product with all of you.”

Whipshots are available in vanilla, caramel and mocha and are infused with ultra-premium vodka.