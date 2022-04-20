Blaze Up or Chill Out: Here Are 11 Musician-Backed CBD & THC Brands

Travis Barker poses in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 14, 2019.

Happy 4/20! Weed smokers everywhere are officially in celebration mode.

Although there are different theories behind the origin of 4/20, the unofficial holiday is attributed to a group of Northern California high schoolers back in the early ’70s. The group: Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz, and Mark Gravich would meet up to smoke every day at 4:20 p.m., and thus a smoking ritual was born.

Today, cannabis has gone mainstream. Weed is now legal in 18 states and counting, along with Washington D.C. and Guam. Needless to say, the cannabis landscape has changed over the last 10 years. From the rise of weed delivery apps like Eaze, to cannabis-infused foods and beverages, beauty and skin care products, an almost endless amount of weed accessories, plus weed apparel and fashion collaborations and weed-related branding, the cannabis world just keeps getting bigger.

In honor of 4/20, we’ve compiled a list of celebrities who owned or endorse THC and CBD brands, reaping all the benefits of the magical seven-point leaf. See the list below!

Travis Barker

After years riding high on tour adrenaline, Travis Barker knows more than anyone the importance of relaxation amid a busy schedule. The iconic drummer and producer launched his new Barker Wellness brand last year, a vegan wellness company that targets pain relief, sleep and everyday relaxation. The current product lineup includes CBD tinctures, which come in three varieties: maintenance, recover and sleep; “snap packets,” which are individual doses of the tinctures; and a pain cream.

The THC-free brand uses a variety of non-psychoactive cannabinoids such as CBD, CBN, CBC and CBG to “to nurture both the body and the mind,” according to brand’s website.

“After boxing for years, training Muay Thai, playing the drums and training for tours, recovery became a big issue for me,” Barker said in a statement. “I began using a lot of different CBD products and it just became something I was really passionate about, and I knew I wanted to create my own. The vision of Barker Wellness was to create high-quality products that provide a range of benefits, such as helping with recovery while also being super functional. Every product is 100% vegan-based, gluten-free, THC-free and cruelty-free. Barker Wellness is for anyone that is looking to create a routine of healthy habits that fit into any lifestyle.”

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush cannabis strain has expanded into an entire brand. Launched in February in partnership with Cookies, Khalifa Kush is a premier weed brand with numerous products including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and concentrates available in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah. Khalifa Kush will expand to Michigan, Florida and other markets throughout 2022.

Jay-Z

In October 2020, Jay-Z launched Monogram, his first cannabis line with Caliva, the California weed company he joined as chief brand strategist in July 2019. The brand aims to “redefine what cannabis means to consumers today” through “careful strain selection, meticulous cultivation practices and uncompromising quality,” according to a press release.

Monogram currently offers four strains designated “light,” “medium” or “heavy,” including 2g and 4g jars of flower, the Loosies Preroll Pack, and The OG Handroll – a one-of-a-kind, cigar-style hand roll designed to burn slowly over multiple sessions.

Shop here, and through Caliva (in-store, curbside pickup and delivery).

John Legend

The “All of Me” crooner got into the cannabis business in September 2019, with a brand partnership with Plus Products Inc. As an investor, the EGOT winner advocates for the company’s hemp CBD products.

“I have been a believer in the benefits of CBD for some time,” he said in a statement at the time. “I was drawn to the Plus team because they’re an innovative, family-run company, and they use science to deliver a consistent, high-quality product. I appreciate that they’re committed to setting a high standard within an industry that has to date been fairly unregulated.”

Plus’ THC-free CBD range includes “Uplift” edible gummies in grapefruit flavor with Vitamin B, “Balance” in blueberry flavor and “Sleep” in blackberry tea flavor with melatonin.

Shop here.

Snoop Dogg

The hip-hop veteran capitalized on his favorite pastime back in 2015 with the launch of his brand, Leafs by Snoop.

“Since I’ve been at the forefront of this movement for over 20 years now, I’m a master of marijuana,” he told the crowd at a preview event at the time. “So naturally, my people can trust that I picked out the finest, freshest products in the game. Let’s medicate, elevate and put it in the air!”

LSB products were formed from eight strains (four indica, three sativa and one high CBD strain) personally picked by the rapper.

In 2018, Snoop became part-owner of cannabis grow operation Canopy Growth, giving the Canadian company exclusive rights to Leafs by Snoop.

LBS is available in dispensaries across the nation. For same-day weed delivery, try Eaze.

Carlos Santana

In January 2020, the longtime cannabis advocate announced a partnership with Left Coast Ventures, a cannabis and hemp company headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Mirayo by Santana, influenced by his Latin heritage, incorporates “his divine philosophies” with strains and products that “promote the spiritual consciousness and wellness effects” of the drug.

Mirayo offers pre-rolls and whole flowers of four strains: a “Radiance” sativa, a “Symmetry” hybrid, a “Centered” indica and an “Essence” CBD.

The brand is available at a number of retailers. Check out Eaze and Caliva for options.

Grateful Dead’s Mickey Hart

The drummer aims to “transport your mind” with his Mind Your Head brand, which offers a pre-roll called “Space Ticket,” which is advertised to “admit one or more to another dimension.” The potent product is packaged in a reclaimed ocean plastic tube, and contains ice-water hashish blended with whole flower Trinity Star and D.O.G. Chem, which are indica-leaning hybrids.

Mind Your Head also offers “Magic Minis,” 1/3 gram joints of whole flower Chemdog.

The brand is available at a number of retailers. Check out Eaze and Caliva for options.

Lil Wayne

Weezy’s Gkua brand offers whole flower, live resin sauce, vapes, pre-rolls and more in a variety of strains. The company also sells merch, and hosts parties in a COVID-free world.

Gkua, according to the website, “is about being real, being appreciative, and inspiring artists and dreamers.”

The brand is available at a number of retailers. Check out Eaze for options.

The Marley Family

In honor of the ultimate chill man, Bob Marley’s family launched Marley Natural. ““Herb is a thing that gives you a little time to yourself so you can live,” says a quote from the late icon on the website.

The environmentally conscious company offers cannabis in four categories: “Marley Green” hybrid, “Marley Gold” sativa, “Marley Red” CBD and “Marley Black” indica.

Marley Natural cannabis is available in legal dispensaries in California. Check out Eaze for options.

Mandy Moore

While she hasn’t launched a CBD brand herself, Moore has been an outspoken fan of Lord Jones, which offers a THC-free array of oils, lotions, edible gumdrops, skincare and more.

“This year I’m trying some CBD oil on my feet, which my stylist recommended,” she told Coveteur before the 2018 Golden Globes. “[Try] Lord Jones CBD Oil.’ So it could be a really exciting evening! I could be floating this year.”

Shop for Lord Jones products on their website here, and at Sephora here.

Willie Nelson

In 2016, the ultimate toker launched Willie’s Reserve, which offers a high-quality range of pre-rolls, whole flowers, vape cartridges, live resin, accessories and more.

“Willie Nelson has never made any bones about it,” the website reads. “The cannabis culture is a way of life for him. And he has always operated under a simple philosophy: my stash is your stash.”

Get your stash of Willie’s Reserve from at a number of retailers. Check out Eaze for delivery options.