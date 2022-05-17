The Music Lover’s Guide to Hulu: A Full List of Must-Watch Movies & Shows

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a music fan, Hulu has everything you love in one place.

The popular streaming platform of more than 45 million subscribers houses countless hours of entertainment for all kinds of audiences, and it doesn’t hurt that there’s something for every kind of music lover.

Fans of XXXTentacion will get an intimate peek into the rapper’s career in the highly anticipated documentary, Look at Me: XXXTentacion, premiering exclusively via Hulu on May 27.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BlackPink XXXTENTACION See latest videos, charts and news

The Hulu Original documentary explores Jahseh Onfroy’s rise from an unknown Florida teen to one of the most-streamed rappers on the planet. Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion, died in 2018 at age 20.

Directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan, Look at Me will feature commentary from Onfroy’s family, friends and former romantic partners along with never-before-seen archival footage. Rob Stone, Cleopatra Benard, and Solomon Sobance are also executive producers on the documentary film. Darcy McKinnon and Chloe Champion are producers.

Also coming to Hulu: Dear Mama, a five-part documentary about Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur. The docuseries will premiere on FX in the fall and stream on Hulu the day after each episode airs.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Hulu: From pricing and programming to special discounts, how to add premium channels and tons more.

How Much Does Hulu Cost?

First thing’s first: How much does Hulu cost? Hulu’s basic package is $6.99 a month after a free 30-day trial. Unlock thousands of hours of TV episodes, movies and Hulu Originals such as The Kardashians, Pam & Tommy, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, The Dropout, Welcome to Plathville, Nine Perfect Strangers, Candy — which features an appearance from Justin Timberlake starring opposite his wife, Jessica Biel — and Only Murders in the Building, starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Hulu allows users to create up to six profiles, making the platform perfect for anyone looking for a multi-person streaming plan, and you can watch on up to two different screens simultaneously.

Want to stream without commercials? Upgrade to Hulu’s ad-free plan for $9.99 a month. Aside from commercial-free streaming, users can download programs to watch them offline.

Hulu goes wherever you do. Stream from anywhere, whether it’s a TV, computer, notebook, smartphone or gaming console, via the Hulu app or sign in directly through the website.

Hulu

Hulu Membership $6.99/month after free 30-day trial Buy Now 1

What else does Hulu offer? Hulu has live TV! Say goodbye to cable and join Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 a month. You’ll get 75+ live and on-demand channels, unlimited DVR, access to the entire Hulu streaming library, plus Disney+ and ESPN+.

Hulu + Live TV also allows you to personalize profiles and customize your TV lineup.

Watch awards shows, concert specials and other music programs available on network and cable channels when you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.

ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox are included in the streaming package in addition to cable channels like MTV, BET, CMT, FX, A&E, USA, Lifetime, Freeform, E!, HGTV, Bravo, Food Network, TBS, TCM, TVLand, Oxygen, Nickelodeon, USA, ESPN, Paramount, NFL Network, TNT, Trvl Channel, Pop and FYI.

Hulu + Live TV $69.99/month Buy Now 1

Stream episodes and full seasons of your favorite shows and movies, while discovering new and old series and films including Hulu Originals like Summer of Soul, the Oscar-winning documentary directed by Questlove, and Blackpink: The Movie, an original documentary commemorating the five-anniversary of one of K-pop’s hottest groups.

Other fan-favorite music documentaries streaming on Hulu include Charli XCX: Alone Together and McCartney 3,2,1.

Why Is Hulu Perfect for Music Lovers?

Whether you’re in the mood to dive into a documentary or catch up on music competition shows like American Idol, The Voice and The Masked Singer, Hulu has you covered. It’s a great, all-in-one platform because it offers streaming flexibility at an affordable price — plus you get a free trial to test out the basic and ad-free plans.

Subscribers can also bundle Hulu with Disney+ and ESPN+ for an additional $13.99 a month or add Disney+ by itself for $2.99 a month. Enjoy everything available on Disney+ including exclusives such as Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U and Billie Eilish’s concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

Want to expand your channel lineup even more? Hulu offers premium channel add-ons such as HBO Max ($14.99 a month), Starz ($8.99 a month), Cinemax ($9.99 a month) and Showtime ($3.99 a month for four months). That means you can stream more of your favorite programs all in one place.

The running list of music documentaries that are available to stream on Hulu include The New York Times Presents: Framing Brittney Spears, Amazing Grace, The Beatles: 8 Days a Week, Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye, Billie, Madonna and the Breakfast Club, Bad Rap, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, Zappa, The Jesus Music, Chasing Train: The John Coltrane Documentary, Moby Doc, Glee3: The Concert Movie, Oscar Peterson: Black & White, Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall and Cunningham.

Aside from numerous documentaries, there are musicals, biopics, films starring recording artists and other music-related movies and TV shows on Hulu. Among them, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, La La Land, Sparkle, Vox Lux, Band Aid, The Runaways, Stardust, Rock of Ages, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, Stomp the Yard, La Bamba, Get Him to the Greek and Little Monsters.

All caught up on Hulu? Check below for a list of musicals, biopics, movies featuring musicians, singing competitions and other music-related programs now streaming on Hulu.

From A-Z: A List of Music-Related Programs on Hulu

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony

69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez

Airheads

Alive and Kicking

All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip-Hop & Skateboarding (1987-1997)

Almost Famous

Alter Ego

Alvin and the Chimpmunks

Amazing Grace

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Amy

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMAs

Bad Rap

Band Aid

Beat Shazam

The Beatles: 8 Days a Week

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Bessie

Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.

Billie

Black Nativity

Blackpink: The Movie

Boys Before Flowers

Bride and Prejudice

Charli XCX: Alone Together

Chasing Train: The John Coltrane Documentary

Cherry Pop

Chiquis ‘n Control

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Classical Baby: The Lullaby Show

Classical Baby: The Musical Show

Climax

CMA Country Christmas

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan

Cunningham

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

Daffodils

Danny Collins

David Bowie: The Last Five Years

Dear Evan Hansen

Diego Torres Sinfónico

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Down Missouri Way

Eat That Question: Frank Zappa In His Own Words

El Cantante

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

The Emperor’s Newest Clothes

Empire

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Explota Explota (My Heart Goes Boom!)

Fandango at the Wall

Farruko: En Letra de Otro

Feel The Noise

The Fighting Temptations

Flight of the Conchords

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London

Galavant

Garfunkel And Oates

Gente de Zona: En Letra de Otro

Get Him to the Greek

Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40…y Contando

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie

The Go-Go’s

Goyo: En Letra de Otro

Grace Unplugged

Grease 2

Havana Street Party Presents Orishas

I Can See Your Voice

Madonna and the Breakfast Club

Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus

Moby Doc

Nashville

Pam & Tommy

Show Me the Picture: The Story of Jim Marshall

Star

Stardust

Summer of Soul

The Jesus Music

The New York Times Presents: Framing Brittney Spears

The Runaways

Rock of Ages

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Zappa