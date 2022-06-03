How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Online 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are coming up this weekend, but like last year, they’ll be split into two shows.

Winners in scripted categories will be announced at the main show, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and DJed by Snoop Dogg (aka DJ Snoopadelic). The event will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday (June 5) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

Following the movie section of the show, The Bachelorette star Tasha Adams will takeover as host of MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, where the winners in unscripted categories will be announced. DJ D-Nice will provide the music.

Leading the pack with multiple MTV Movie & TV Award nominations are Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria and The Batman. Reality hits such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House are also frontrunners.

This year, the Movie & TV Awards will debut two new categories: Here for the Hookup and Best Song. The Unscripted show will introduce four new categories: best reality return, best music documentary, best reality romance, and best reality star.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Driving Home 2 U, a SOUR Film is up for best documentary alongside The Beatles: Get Back, Oasis Knebworth 1996, Kanye West’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy and Janet Jackson’s self-titled Lifetime documentary.

Lady Gaga snagged a best performance in a movie nod for her role in House of Gucci. The Grammy-winning singer will go up against Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Sandra Bullock (The Lost City), Timothée Chalamet (Dune) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

The nominees for best song include “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Jennifer Hudson (Respect); “Just Look Up” Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up); “Little Star,” Dominic Fike (Euphoria); “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Encanto); and Jennifer Lopez’s “On My Way (Marry Me)” from the romantic comedy Marry Me. Lopez will also receive the Generation Award at this year’s ceremony, joining previous recipients Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pratt, Bullock and Robert Downey Jr.

Diplo and Swae Lee will take the stage to debut a live televised performance of “Tupelo Shuffle” from the upcoming Elvis biopic.

See the full list nominees for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards here. Keep reading to find out ways to watch the show online.

How to Watch the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Online

While there isn’t a way to stream the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards online free, the show will be available to watch live on MTV, MTV.com and Paramount+.

Paramount+ offers a free one-week trail at sign up. (Click here to find out how to score a 30-day free trial.) The platform is home to all of your favorite MTV content in addition to exclusives from BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and The Smithsonian Channel.

Stream live shows, sports, breaking news, comedies, reality TV and dramas including 1883, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Picard, South Park: The Streaming Wars, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Why Women Kill, Before I Forget, iCarly and The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans.

