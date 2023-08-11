Worth Buying? Here’s What You Need to Know About the Motorola Razr Plus

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sales of flip phones spiked in the U.S. last year, due to Gen Z-ers diving deep into nostalgia, but flip phones themselves have evolved and are now competing with the likes of iPhone, Google Pixel and other popular smartphones.

In June, Motorola introduced the Razr Plus ($999.99) and Razr 40 Ultra ($1,099), an upgrade to its previous Razr released in 2020. The new-and-improved Razr manages to stand out among an already crowded market of smart phones. It has the largest display screen of any flip phone on the market at 6.9 inches, which is slightly larger than the 6.7-inch screen on Samsung’s Z Flip 5. The outer display screen is also bigger than competitors at 3.6 inches.

Is the Motorola Razr worth buying? If you’re ready to make the leap over to flip phones, the Razr Plus is a fun, functional and pretty damn cool, pocketable phone. It’s become my go-to gadget for snapping selfies, surfing the web and streaming and recording videos, and it fits nicely in my smaller purses and fanny packs.

The Razr Plus display screen features 2,640 x 1080 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate. The outer screen is 1066 x 1056 (413ppi for both screens).

Versatility is what makes Razr Plus so much fun for me personally, namely because it works just as well when it’s open as when it’s closed. You can access plenty of apps, make phone calls and take photos while the phone is closed. When the phone is open to its full screen, I use it to stream videos because the picture quality is extremely clear compared to my iPhone 12, but I also like switching between small and large screens.

The only issues that I ran into with Razr Plus, which is more of an issue with Android in general, is having to adjust the screen brightness almost constantly, even with adaptive brightness activated. From a technical perspective, Razr Plus might take some getting used to if you’re not as familiar with an Android interface but I’ve only had an iPhone for a couple years, so while it wasn’t as hard to revert back to Android, the transition might not be smooth for longtime iPhone users.

Nonetheless, Razr Plus has everything you need to stay connected and customizable display screens that make using the phone even more exciting. My personal favorite display screen is an interactive, digital character that you can watch throughout the day (think Tamagotchi, but with better graphics, and more independent). The character brushes its teeth, commutes to work and sits at a desk typing away on a computer before taking a lunch break (if you tap the screen, the character will offer you a bite of food). You can also watch the character eat dinner and go to sleep.

But back to the photo and video clarity. While some customer reviews have complained about the camera quality, I love it. Whether you’re creating content, capturing memories at concerts or music festivals or simply snapping photos for fun, Razr Plus takes crystal-clear photos and videos. The phone is equipped with Dolby Atmos audio, Bluetooth and a 32-megapixel front camera that’s excellent for selfies. It can snap photos in any light and features a 12MP wide, 13MP ultrawide camera along with functions like Auto Night Vision and Macro Vision.

The battery lasts all day — up to 38 hours of talk time — and it takes around an hour to fully charge. Razr Plus has wireless charging and fast charging capabilities; 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Available in glacier blue, infinite black and the ultra-cool viva magenta, you can buy a Razr Plus through major phone carriers such as AT&T and T-Mobile for as low as $10 per month. The phone is also available at Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola.com.