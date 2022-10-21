The 25 Most Popular Halloween Costumes for 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shopping for a last-minute Halloween costume? Google Trends has released a list of the most popular Halloween costumes for 2022. According to Google’s “Freight Geist” tally, Spider-Man, Stranger Things, a dinosaur, fairy, rabbit and pirate are among the top 10.

But witches reign supreme this Halloween. Given the popularity of Hocus Pocus 2 and other hit movies and TV series, it’s no surprise that witch costumes topped Google’s list of most popular Halloween costumes. Not sure which witch costume to choose? You can order a witch costumes at Walmart, Amazon, Target, Halloween Costumes and other retailers.

Zombie costumes, as well as ninja, ghost and vampire costumes, also made the list, along with characters like Harley Quinn, who landed in the top 10, while Joker came in a couple spots below Star Wars at No. 32.

Beetlejuice, Pokemon, Buzz Lightyear, Fortnite, Barbie, Catwoman and Top Gun round out the top 50.

Thanks to fast and free delivery options and in-store pickup, there’s still time to order a costume online and have it by Halloween. Check below for the 25 most popular Halloween costumes, according to Google.

1. Witch

Amazon

1. Witch
Tipsy Elves Women's Halloween Black Witch Long Sleeve Bodysuit Costume with Classic Spooky Witch's Hat Size X-Small $79.95

2. Spider-Man

Amazon

2. Spider-Man
Spider-Man Costume $69.99

3. Dinosaur

Amazon

3. Dinosaur
Adult Original Inflatable Dinosaur Costume, T-Rex, Standard $59.81 $89.99 34% OFF

4. Stranger Things

Halloween Costumes

4. Stranger Things
Stranger Things Costume $44.99

5. Fairy

Amazon

5. Fairy
Leg Avenue Costume, Multi, Medium $44.83 $69.99 36% OFF

6. Pirate

Halloween Costumes

6. Pirate
Adult Pirate Costume $39.99

7. Rabbit

Playboy

7. Rabbit
The Official Playboy Bunny Costume $125 $175

8. Cheerleader

Amazon

8. Cheerleader
ZTie Women's School Girls Musical Party Halloween Cheerleader Costume Fancy Dress Uniform Outfit (S, Blue) $15.99

9. Cowboy

Halloween Costumes

9. Cowboy
Cowboy Costume $59.99

10. Harley Quinn

10. Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn Blaster Costume $54.99

11. Clown

Amazon

11. Clown
Spooktacular Creations Clown Adult Costume,White,XLarge $44.99

12. Vampire

12. Vampire
Vampire Costume $49.99

13. 1980s

13. 1980s
MIAIULIA Womens 80s Workout Costume Outfit 80s Accessories Set Leotard Neon Legging Earring Leg Warmers Headband Wristbands lets get physical Pink2 XL $46.99

14. Hocus Pocus

Amazon

14. Hocus Pocus
Adult Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume | OFFICIALLY LICENSED $49.99

15. Pumpkin

Amazon

15. Pumpkin
Amscan Pumpkin Zipster Costume | Adult Plus Size | 1 Pc $51.95

16. Chucky

16. Chucky
Child's Play Chucky Deluxe Costume $59.99

17. Doll

Amazon

17. Doll
Fun World Broken Doll Adult Costume Small/Medium Black,White $47.50

18. Angel

18. Angel
Party City Sent from Above Angel Halloween Costume for Women, Standard Size, Includes Dress and Halo $19.94 $25.17 21% OFF

19. Batman

Halloween Costumes

19. Batman
Batman Costume $59.99

20. Bear

Amazon

20. Bear
Fitted Unisex Adult Bear Onesie Pajamas, Halloween Sherpa Women's Cosplay Animal One Piece Costume (Brown, Large) $32.99 $35.99 8% OFF

21. Zombie

Amazon

21. Zombie
FunWorld Men's Complete 3D Zombie-Adult, Grey, One Size Costume $56.39

22. Ninja

Halloween Costumes

22. Ninja
Sexy Deadly Ninja Costume $44.99

23. Superhero

Amazon

23. Superhero
Disguise mens Unisex - Deluxe Muscle Mr Incredible Adult Sized Costumes, Red, XL 42-46 US $57.46 $87.00 34% OFF

24. Toy Story

Halloween Costume

24. Toy Story
Women's Toy Story Jessie Costume $39.99

25. Ghost

25. Ghost