The 25 Most Popular Halloween Costumes for 2022

Shopping for a last-minute Halloween costume? Google Trends has released a list of the most popular Halloween costumes for 2022. According to Google’s “Freight Geist” tally, Spider-Man, Stranger Things, a dinosaur, fairy, rabbit and pirate are among the top 10.
But witches reign supreme this Halloween. Given the popularity of Hocus Pocus 2 and other hit movies and TV series, it’s no surprise that witch costumes topped Google’s list of most popular Halloween costumes. Not sure which witch costume to choose? You can order a witch costumes at Walmart, Amazon, Target, Halloween Costumes and other retailers.
Zombie costumes, as well as ninja, ghost and vampire costumes, also made the list, along with characters like Harley Quinn, who landed in the top 10, while Joker came in a couple spots below Star Wars at No. 32.
Beetlejuice, Pokemon, Buzz Lightyear, Fortnite, Barbie, Catwoman and Top Gun round out the top 50.
Thanks to fast and free delivery options and in-store pickup, there’s still time to order a costume online and have it by Halloween. Check below for the 25 most popular Halloween costumes, according to Google.
1. Witch
Tipsy Elves Women’s Halloween Black Witch Long Sleeve Bodysuit Costume with Classic Spooky Witch’s Hat Size X-Small
2. Spider-Man
Spider-Man Costume
3. Dinosaur
Adult Original Inflatable Dinosaur Costume, T-Rex, Standard
4. Stranger Things
Stranger Things Costume
5. Fairy
Leg Avenue Costume, Multi, Medium
6. Pirate
Adult Pirate Costume
7. Rabbit
The Official Playboy Bunny Costume
8. Cheerleader
ZTie Women's School Girls Musical Party Halloween Cheerleader Costume Fancy Dress Uniform Outfit (S, Blue)
9. Cowboy
10. Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn Blaster Costume
11. Clown
Spooktacular Creations Clown Adult Costume,White,XLarge
12. Vampire
13. 1980s
MIAIULIA Womens 80s Workout Costume Outfit 80s Accessories Set Leotard Neon Legging Earring Leg Warmers Headband Wristbands lets get physical Pink2 XL
14. Hocus Pocus
Adult Sarah Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume | OFFICIALLY LICENSED
15. Pumpkin
Amscan Pumpkin Zipster Costume | Adult Plus Size | 1 Pc
16. Chucky
Child's Play Chucky Deluxe Costume
17. Doll
Fun World Broken Doll Adult Costume Small/Medium Black,White
18. Angel
Party City Sent from Above Angel Halloween Costume for Women, Standard Size, Includes Dress and Halo
19. Batman
20. Bear
Fitted Unisex Adult Bear Onesie Pajamas, Halloween Sherpa Women's Cosplay Animal One Piece Costume (Brown, Large)
21. Zombie
FunWorld Men's Complete 3D Zombie-Adult, Grey, One Size Costume
22. Ninja
Sexy Deadly Ninja Costume
23. Superhero
Disguise mens Unisex - Deluxe Muscle Mr Incredible Adult Sized Costumes, Red, XL 42-46 US
24. Toy Story
Women's Toy Story Jessie Costume
25. Ghost
Victorian Ghost Bride Costume
