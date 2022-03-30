‘Moon Knight’: How to Watch Marvel’s New Series Online for Free

Moon Knight has landed. The anticipated Disney+ original series starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, premiered on Wednesday (March 30).

Isaac does double duty in the six-episode series in which he stars as both Steven Grant and the masked vigilante, Moon Knight (a.k.a. Marc Spector). Grant is a mild-mannered gift shop employee who has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Moon Knight.

The series is created by Jeremy Slater and executive produced by Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Victoria Alonso. Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Isaac, and Slater are also executive producers. Slater serves as head writer with Diab as director.

Moon Knight is based on the Marvel comics character that made his debut in 1975. The show is the latest spinoff series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind Hawkeye, WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

How to Watch ‘Moon Knight’ on Disney+ for Free

Moon Knight is only streaming only on Disney+ at no additional charge to members. To watch the miniseries, prospective viewers must be signed up for Disney+ or the Disney+ bundle.

Disney+ is $7.99 a month (or $79.99 a year) for the base plan. The bundle deal is $13.99 a month and includes Hulu and ESPN+. Disney+ can be watched on a TV, laptop, iPad and other devices via the Disney+ app.

Although Disney+ does not offer free trials, there are multiple ways to save on the subscription fee –signing up for an annual plan saves about $16, though the monthly plan is also budget-friendly option that allows users to cancel anytime.

Verizon is offering customers free trial to Disney+ for six months with select Verizon Unlimited plans. The promotion ends on May 31.

The Disney+ library has over 500 films, 15,000 episodes, and 80 Disney+ originals including Turning Red, Cheaper by the Dozen, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U, The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. Movies and documentaries available on Disney+ include Eternals, Encanto, Free Guy, The Beatles Get Back, and Welcome to Earth.

The streaming giant additionally plans to roll out even more original programs in the coming months such as She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, I Am Groot, and season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.