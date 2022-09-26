Monday Night Football: Here Are All the Ways to Watch Live & Stream Online Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Monday Night Football is in full swing! The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game goes down on Monday (Sept. 26) at 8 p.m. ET, and even if you don’t have cable, there are plenty of ways to watch NFL games without spending a fortune.

To make the process a little easier, we put together some of the better options for Monday Night Football. Read on for a schedule of upcoming MNF games, plus ways to watch and stream live and on-demand (with and without cable).

Monday Night Football: Games, Dates & Time

Monday Night Football began on Sept. 9 and will continue into January 2023. So far, this year’s MNF matchups have featured the Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys and Giants face off on Monday, followed by the L.A. Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 3, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10 and the Broncos vs. L.A. Chargers on Oct. 17. Most of the aforementioned games will broadcast on ESPN, EPSN2 and ESPN Deportes, but a couple of the scheduled games will air on ABC as well. See the full 2022 MNF schedule here.

How to Watch Monday Night Football Without Cable

Gone are the days of simply switching channels to catch all of your favorite NFL games, and it can be hard to keep track of which games are streaming on which platforms. For example, Prime Video is the streaming home for Thursday Night Football, while Sunday Night Football games are available on Peacock and Monday Night Football streams on ESPN+.

That said, while there are different ways to watch football games from your TV, phone, laptop or computer, the price will vary depending on which platform that you choose.

With ESPN+, you’ll get access to football and more for $9.99 a month (or $13.99 a month to bundle with Disney+ and Hulu). Monday’s Cowboys vs. Giants game will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN, EPSN 2, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Monday Night Countdown pre-game coverage will begin at 6p.m. ET/3 p.m./PT, and MNF: With Peyton & Eli will air directly after the game.

Watch Monday Night Football, college football, MLB, NBA, NHL, UFC 279, PGA Tour, Top Rank, PLL Playoffs, Premiere League, La Liga, cricket and other sporting events on ESPN+. You can also binge dozens of sports series and TV shows, and original content such as PPV fights, and the entire 30 for 30 series, which includes The Captain, Tom Brady: Man in the Arena, Al Davis vs. The NFL, Vick, Be Like Water, Breakaway, More Than An Athlete with Michael Strahan, and Our Time Baylor Basketball.

Other Ways to Watch Monday Night Football Without Cable

If you’re not interested in joining ESPN+, there are several other affordable options to watch sports and more. FuboTV, Vidgo, Direct TV Stream and Sling TV start at around $20-$50 for live and on-demand streaming, including ESPN and other channels in addition to DVR recording. You’ll also get a free trial with Direct TV Stream and Fubo TV, which means that you can watch football games for free for up to a week.

Another money-saving option: Hulu + Live TV is discounted to $49.99 a month (regular $69.99/month) for 75+ channels in edition to ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+, and DVR storage.

Want to stream from outside of the U.S.? With ExpressVPN you can access ESPN+, Hulu, and other streaming platforms.