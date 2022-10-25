2022 World Series Schedule: How to Watch & Buy Tickets Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For the second consecutive year, the Houston Astros will return to the World Series, this time facing off against the Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the 2022 World Series will be held at Houston’s Minute Maid Park and will air live on Fox on Friday (Oct. 28) at 8 p.m. ET.

Game 2 is slated for Saturday (Oct. 29) at Minute Maid Park. The series heads to Philadelphia for Game 3, which will take place on Monday (Oct. 31) at Citizens Bank Park. The Fox pregame show will begin at 7 p.m. (for Games 1-6) and at 6:30 p.m. ET, if the series makes it to Game 7.

Click here for the full 2022 World Series schedule. Keep reading for how to watch details and more.

How to Watch & Stream the 2022 World Series

All games in the 2022 World Series will broadcast live on Fox and on MLB.TV. And there are multiple ways to watch, or stream, games live and on-demand.

For starters, a TV antenna might be one of the easiest ways to watch Fox, but if you have cable or satellite, check your local listings for channel information to watch the series beginning Friday.

On a tighter budget and don’t have cable or local channels? Streaming providers are a nice option. When it comes to sports, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and Vidgo all have affordable streaming plans.

Baseball fans who join DirecTV Stream, Vidgo or Fubo TV will receive a free trial for up to a week, while Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV offer budget-friendly plans ranging from around $20-$70 a month (and ExpressVPN allows you to stream from outside of the U.S.).

Where to Buy Tickets to the 2022 World Series

There’s no shame in watching the World Series from home, but nothing compares to seeing the action in person! Be prepared to spend at least $600 though, and that’s on the low end of the price spectrum.

Tickets to World Series games in Philadelphia are priced at more than $3,000 — the second-highest rate in a decade, per CNBC.

World Series tickets are available at Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and StubHub, but prices vary depending on the ticketing outlet and the date and location. For example, passes for Game 1 start at $621 on Ticketmaster, compared to $567 on Ticketsmarter and $560 on Vivid Seats, while other games might have a higher price point despite being later in the series.

According to a tweet from SportsCenter’s Kevin Negandhi, Vivid Seats expects Game 4 to be the “hottest World Series tickets since 2017” (the Astros won the World Series that year). Tickets for Game 4 start at $1,133 on Vivid Seats and $763 on Ticketmaster (fans can also visit MLB.com to register for tickets).

A possible Game 7 could send prices up even higher — especially for Phillies fans, as 2022 marks the first time that the team has made it to the World Series in over a decade (the Phillies won championship titles in 1980 and 2008). The Astros, meanwhile, have advanced to the World Series four times in the last six years and won once.

Click the buy button above to purchase tickets to the 2022 World Series and visit MLB Shop, Fanatics and Dick’s Sporting Goods to stock up Astros and Phillies gear to wear before, during and after the championship series.

