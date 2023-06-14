×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Gucci Hits a Home Run With MLB Collaboration: Shop the Collection

Athletic wear gets a designer makeover in the new collection you can shop now.

Gucci
Gucci storefront on the Croisette during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gucci and Major League Baseball have come together to drop an exclusive collection — and it’s a total home run. The limited-collection, which features a mix of athletic wear including varsity jackets, sneakers and more, was released this month.

Explore

Explore

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Unlike your traditional MLB fan ‘fits, the usual clothes, accessories and shoes get a designer upgrade to keep you on trend while still showing love for your favorite MLB team. Some of the teams represented include the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and more. You can also expect vibrant shades of pink, green, yellow and more to make you the most visible fan in the stadium or sports bar.

Related

memorial day

Summer Savings: Score 40% Off Southwest Flights & More

The entire collaboration is available on Gucci’s website, but it won’t be here forever. No matter if you’re a sports fan or collector of designer collaborations, make sure you stock up on it while it’s still in stock. The last thing you want is to strike out and see that “sold out” message on your most-wanted piece.

This isn’t the first time Gucci collaborated with another brand. The luxury fashion house debuted an Adidas collab last year. Shopping for more high-end gear? Check out our roundups of Dua Lipa’s collection with Versace collection, the Lil Nas X’s Coach collaboration and Amazon’s luxury department.

Continue reading to shop the collection below.

blue, orange and white leather hat with yankee and gucci logos
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – GG & Yankees Print Baseball Hat
$690
Buy Now 1

Show some love to the Yankees with a chic baseball cap featuring the team’s iconic logo paired with Gucci print.

Black t-shirt with yellow, pink and red stripes and a black and white stadium photo in center of front
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – Stadium Print Jersey
$1,200
Buy Now 1

This Stadium Print Jersey mixes vintage with modern styles as it features an old photo of Chicago’s Wrigley Stadium paired with vibrant shades of pink, red and yellow stripes. It’s also made from a soft cotton material to keep you comfortable right down to the last inning.

Red, orange, blue and white sneakers with gucci monogrammed
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – Astros Men’s Sneakers
$1,390
Buy Now 1

Whether you’re watching the latest game on TV or up in the stands, here’s how to rep your favorite team — on foot. These Astro Sneakers will pair nicely with jeans, joggers and your favorite player’s jersey, of course.

Orange joggers with Red Soxs logo along sides and back pocket
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – Nylon Joggers with Red Sox Patch
$2,400
Buy Now 1

Boston Red Sox fans might want to snag these breathable joggers made from an airy nylon material and featuring the team’s logo around the edges. What’s even better is a vintage patch was added to the back pocket completing the elevated casual wear.

blue and cream bomber jacket with red stitching and yellow pirate patch
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – Bomber Jacket with Pirates Patch
$6,800
Buy Now 1

You can sport the classic varsity jacket look, but with a baseball twist — literally. This bomber jacket comes with sleeves designed to look like actual baseballs right down to the red stitching. The bodice features a navy blue shade with a yellow Pirates patch to let everyone know who your fave team is.

yellow t-shirt with MLB teams' logos
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – Logos Bowling Shirt
$1,700
Buy Now 1

If you’re not one to choose sides then rep all the teams in this Logos Bowling Shirt. The bright yellow base color makes all the MLB team logos standout while allowing you to go to games without worrying about opposing teams giving you the side eye.

hot pink loafers with white sox and gucci logos
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – GG & White Sox Loafers
$1,750
Buy Now 1

White Sox fans can show their support even at work thanks to these dressy loafers. The hot pink shade boasts trendiness and features the White Sox logo paired with Gucci’s signature design so you’ll want to keep your feet on constant display.

orange and gingham jacket with athletics patch
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – Nylon Jacket with Athletics Patch
$4,300
Buy Now 1

Chilly game nights don’t mean you have to sacrifice style for warmth — and this Athletics jacket is the proof. It’s designed with a lightweight nylon material featuring two front pockets, a hood and contrasting gingham hood for added style.

denim vest with patches of mlb team logos
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – Denim Vest with MLB Patches
$8,200
Buy Now 1

The MLB denim vest is by far one of our favorites from the collaboration. It’s made with a light wash denim and features patches of all the MLB teams. Plus, peep those distressed arms, which would pair nicely alone or with your go-to crewneck T-shirt.

denim jeans with sewn patches of baseball team mascots and logos
Gucci
Gucci x MLB – Denim Pants with Gucci & MLB Patches
$ 13,500
Buy Now 1

Create a matching set and add these splurge-worthy denim pants to your ‘fit for a total denim-on-denim moment. It’ll pair nicely with a classic white T-shirt or add your team’s jersey underneath to make it clear who you’re really rooting for.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad