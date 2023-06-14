Gucci Hits a Home Run With MLB Collaboration: Shop the Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gucci and Major League Baseball have come together to drop an exclusive collection — and it’s a total home run. The limited-collection, which features a mix of athletic wear including varsity jackets, sneakers and more, was released this month.

Unlike your traditional MLB fan ‘fits, the usual clothes, accessories and shoes get a designer upgrade to keep you on trend while still showing love for your favorite MLB team. Some of the teams represented include the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and more. You can also expect vibrant shades of pink, green, yellow and more to make you the most visible fan in the stadium or sports bar.

The entire collaboration is available on Gucci’s website, but it won’t be here forever. No matter if you’re a sports fan or collector of designer collaborations, make sure you stock up on it while it’s still in stock. The last thing you want is to strike out and see that “sold out” message on your most-wanted piece.

This isn’t the first time Gucci collaborated with another brand. The luxury fashion house debuted an Adidas collab last year. Shopping for more high-end gear? Check out our roundups of Dua Lipa’s collection with Versace collection, the Lil Nas X’s Coach collaboration and Amazon’s luxury department.

Continue reading to shop the collection below.

Gucci x MLB – GG & Yankees Print Baseball Hat $690

Show some love to the Yankees with a chic baseball cap featuring the team’s iconic logo paired with Gucci print.

Gucci x MLB – Stadium Print Jersey $1,200

This Stadium Print Jersey mixes vintage with modern styles as it features an old photo of Chicago’s Wrigley Stadium paired with vibrant shades of pink, red and yellow stripes. It’s also made from a soft cotton material to keep you comfortable right down to the last inning.

Gucci x MLB – Astros Men's Sneakers $1,390

Whether you’re watching the latest game on TV or up in the stands, here’s how to rep your favorite team — on foot. These Astro Sneakers will pair nicely with jeans, joggers and your favorite player’s jersey, of course.

Gucci x MLB – Nylon Joggers with Red Sox Patch $2,400

Boston Red Sox fans might want to snag these breathable joggers made from an airy nylon material and featuring the team’s logo around the edges. What’s even better is a vintage patch was added to the back pocket completing the elevated casual wear.

Gucci x MLB – Bomber Jacket with Pirates Patch $6,800

You can sport the classic varsity jacket look, but with a baseball twist — literally. This bomber jacket comes with sleeves designed to look like actual baseballs right down to the red stitching. The bodice features a navy blue shade with a yellow Pirates patch to let everyone know who your fave team is.

Gucci x MLB – Logos Bowling Shirt $1,700

If you’re not one to choose sides then rep all the teams in this Logos Bowling Shirt. The bright yellow base color makes all the MLB team logos standout while allowing you to go to games without worrying about opposing teams giving you the side eye.

Gucci x MLB – GG & White Sox Loafers $1,750

White Sox fans can show their support even at work thanks to these dressy loafers. The hot pink shade boasts trendiness and features the White Sox logo paired with Gucci’s signature design so you’ll want to keep your feet on constant display.

Gucci x MLB – Nylon Jacket with Athletics Patch $4,300

Chilly game nights don’t mean you have to sacrifice style for warmth — and this Athletics jacket is the proof. It’s designed with a lightweight nylon material featuring two front pockets, a hood and contrasting gingham hood for added style.

Gucci x MLB – Denim Vest with MLB Patches $8,200

The MLB denim vest is by far one of our favorites from the collaboration. It’s made with a light wash denim and features patches of all the MLB teams. Plus, peep those distressed arms, which would pair nicely alone or with your go-to crewneck T-shirt.

Gucci x MLB – Denim Pants with Gucci & MLB Patches $ 13,500

Create a matching set and add these splurge-worthy denim pants to your ‘fit for a total denim-on-denim moment. It’ll pair nicely with a classic white T-shirt or add your team’s jersey underneath to make it clear who you’re really rooting for.