‘Mixtape’: How to Watch the Hip-Hop Documentary Featuring Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled & More for Free

Learn about the origins of underground hip-hop in this documentary streaming on Paramount+ Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Lil Wayne in 'Mixtape' stream free on Paramount+
Lil Wayne in 'Mixtape.' Paramount+ ©2023 Viacom International Inc

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Hip-hop is reaching a major milestone as Aug. 11 marks its 50th birthday! To celebrate, Paramount+ went back to the beginning with some of hip-hop music’s biggest names in the form of a documentary titled Mixtape, which drops onto the streamer Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Before streaming and radio, artists and listeners had to rely on two things to hear new music: mixtapes and live performances. While that may seem like decades in the past, for hip-hop it wasn’t that long ago.

Throughout the hour and a half presentation, you’ll get to see intimate interviews with artists including Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, KRS-One, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, DJ Clue, N.O.R.E. and more. Each sit down discussion will aim to travel back in time to explore hip-hop’s underground origin and the trials and tribulations that were overcome to reach its cultural overtake today.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the new documentary below.

How to Watch Mixtape Online for Free

The documentary is considered a Paramount+ Original, which means it’s being streamed exclusively through the platform. If you’re already subscribed to Paramount+, then you can tune into the film for no additional cost. Those without a subscription will have to subscribe in order to explore hip-hop’s origins.

Not subscribed? Paramount+ is currently offering a 7-day free trial when you sign up for either of its plans: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime, which means you can watch Mixtape for free. The plan with the best value would be Paramount+ with Showtime (especially if you’re looking for affordable streaming options) as it comes not only with access to the entire Paramount+ library of shows, movies and more, but you’ll also be able to stream all of Showtime’s library for just $11.99/month once the free trial ends.

Paramount+ with Showtime
$11.99/month after 7 days free
Buy Now 1

If you’d prefer to stick to basics, Paramount+ Essential is the streamer’s ad-supported plan that comes with over 40,000 episodes and movies to watch, CBS News, NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League all for $5.99/month after the trial ends.

Shows and movies you can look forward to watching are Family Legacy, I Wanna Rock, Hip Hop My House, Behind The Music, Yellowstone, Fatal AttractionRabbit HoleGrease: Rise of the Pink Ladies1923iCarly, The Good FightMayor of KingstownSeal TeamStar Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: PicardWhy Women Kill and Before I Forget. With Showtime, you can stream original shows and movies such as Yellowjackets, The 12th Victim, Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, George & Tammy, Homeland, Ziwe, Penny Dreadful, Buried and more.

Check out the trailer for Mixtape below.

