‘Mixtape’: How to Watch the Hip-Hop Documentary Featuring Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled & More for Free

Hip-hop is reaching a major milestone as Aug. 11 marks its 50th birthday! To celebrate, Paramount+ went back to the beginning with some of hip-hop music’s biggest names in the form of a documentary titled Mixtape, which drops onto the streamer Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Before streaming and radio, artists and listeners had to rely on two things to hear new music: mixtapes and live performances. While that may seem like decades in the past, for hip-hop it wasn’t that long ago.

Throughout the hour and a half presentation, you’ll get to see intimate interviews with artists including Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, KRS-One, DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, DJ Clue, N.O.R.E. and more. Each sit down discussion will aim to travel back in time to explore hip-hop’s underground origin and the trials and tribulations that were overcome to reach its cultural overtake today.

How to Watch Mixtape Online for Free

The documentary is considered a Paramount+ Original, which means it’s being streamed exclusively through the platform. If you’re already subscribed to Paramount+, then you can tune into the film for no additional cost. Those without a subscription will have to subscribe in order to explore hip-hop’s origins.

Not subscribed? Paramount+ is currently offering a 7-day free trial when you sign up for either of its plans: Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime, which means you can watch Mixtape for free. The plan with the best value would be Paramount+ with Showtime (especially if you’re looking for affordable streaming options) as it comes not only with access to the entire Paramount+ library of shows, movies and more, but you’ll also be able to stream all of Showtime’s library for just $11.99/month once the free trial ends.

If you’d prefer to stick to basics, Paramount+ Essential is the streamer’s ad-supported plan that comes with over 40,000 episodes and movies to watch, CBS News, NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League all for $5.99/month after the trial ends.

Shows and movies you can look forward to watching are Family Legacy, I Wanna Rock, Hip Hop My House, Behind The Music, Yellowstone, Fatal Attraction, Rabbit Hole, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, 1923, iCarly, The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill and Before I Forget. With Showtime, you can stream original shows and movies such as Yellowjackets, The 12th Victim, Dexter, Dexter: New Blood, George & Tammy, Homeland, Ziwe, Penny Dreadful, Buried and more.

