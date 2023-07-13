‘Mission: Impossible’: How to Watch the Movie Series in Order

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team are back together for another dangerous adventure in the latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One officially premieres Friday (July 14) exclusively in theaters, which you can purchase tickets for here.

If you’re a fan of the movie series, are new to the action-packed storylines, or are on a mission to watch every Cruise movie out there, you’ll definitely want to catch up on the previous films before you head to your closest theater.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ve listed out the best order to watch the Mission: Impossible films below. Should you accept this mission, you’ll be caught up on all the characters and plot points that’ll help avoid any confusion — especially if you attempt to see the latest film without any prior knowledge.

Including the newest addition to the Mission: Impossible series, there are a total of seven films you can sit back and enjoy. The best order to watch the movies is based on their release date, which is as follows: Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible 2, Mission: Impossible III, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Keep reading to learn how to watch the first six movies.

How to Watch the Mission: Impossible Series for Free

The Mission: Impossible franchise is a part of Paramount, which means Paramount+ subscribers can watch the first six movies for no additional cost.

Not subscribed? Paramount+ starts at just $5.99/month after one week free. You can also choose to bundle Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99/month and have access to the entire Paramount+ library as well as Showtime’s exclusive library of original TV shows and movies.

The platform is home to a bunch of original shows and movies such as Queen of the Universe, Fatal Attraction, Rabbit Hole, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, 1923, iCarly,The Good Fight, Mayor of Kingstown, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill and Before I Forget.

Subscribers have the option of streaming Paramount+ directly or from Prime Video (ExpressVPN allows you to stream from outside of the U.S.). Not a Prime member? Launch your free 30-day trial here. You can also click here for more ways to land a 30-day free trial to Paramount+.

Other Ways to Watch the Mission: Impossible Series

For those who’d rather own the movies and grow their Mission: Impossible merch collection, you have the option to buy the movies series on DVD. It comes in three versions including 4K, Blue-ray and DVD. You can also buy the movie collection on Prime Video here for $29.99.

Keep a hardcopy of the Mission: Impossible series in the form of this collectable box set that includes the first six movies. It comes in 4K resolution allowing you to watch Cruise and his team in the highest resolution as they fight life-threatening forces and save the world.

Check below to watch the trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.