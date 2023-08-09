Miranda Lambert Releases First-Ever Signature Guitar With Gibson: Shop It Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gibson has teamed up with Grammy award-winning country star Miranda Lambert to create the artist’s first-ever signature guitar. Fans of the singer will now be able to connect with her on a deeper level by picking up a guitar infused with her style as they practice new chords or consider finally taking those online guitar lessons.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), the two announced their partnership and showed off the new handcrafted guitar, which reimagines the songbird design. As a longtime player of Gibson guitars, this was a dream come true for the Come Get Your Wife singer.

“I have been playing Gibson acoustic guitars for so long now, so to be able to partner with such an iconic brand to create my own version of the classic Hummingbird is a dream come true,” said Lambert in a press release. “I hope this encourages musicians everywhere – especially young girls – to pick up a Bluebird and chase the same dream that guitars have made come true for me.”

In celebration of the new launch, Gibson posted a photo of Lambert with her guitar on Instagram.

“ANNOUNCING: The Miranda Lambert Bluebird. @MirandaLambert has solidified her legacy as one of the most pivotal artists in modern-day country music. We are proud to honor her music and mission by adding this variation on the iconic Hummingbird to our core lineup,” the caption read.

Gibson x Miranda Lambert Bluebird Signature Acoustic-Electric Guitar Bluebonnet $4,649 Buy Now 1

The Gibson x Miranda Lambert acoustic-electric guitar features accents that speak to the star’s personality and background, such as a Bluebonnet nitrocellulose lacquer finish to celebrate the official flower of her home state, Texas. It also comes with a custom Bluebird pick guard inspired by her chart-making song of the same name. The design is also handcrafted using a Sitka spruce top and mahogany square base.

