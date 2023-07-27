Miley Cyrus & Gucci Expand Flora Fantasy Collection: Shop the New Perfume Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miley Cyrus is bringing “Flowers” to life in an expanded line of perfume with Gucci. The Flora Fantasy campaign is available to shop now with the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum taking center stage. This is the third scent to join the collection and aims to embody the pop artist’s free spirit.

Now, you’ll have the option to choose from magnolia, jasmine and the latest gardenia scents or collect them all, which you can find on Gucci, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, Ulta and wherever Gucci Beauty products are sold.

The celebrity fragrance was teased on Instagram in a video post by Gucci Beauty and Gucci posted on Thursday (July 27).

“Presenting the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Eau De Parfum, the latest Flora Fantasy chapter appearing in the joy-fueled campaign starring Miley Cyrus,” the caption read.

Gucci – Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum $Starting at $95 Buy Now 1

The new Gucci Flora Fantasy perfume features top notes of pear blossom followed by middle notes of white gardenia and jasmine and bottom notes of brown sugar and patchouli. Whether you’re going into the office or catching up with friends over coffee, this scent will aim to give off a vibe of joy and floral scents. It also comes in an aesthetically pleasing pink bottle, which you can use as a piece of decor on your vanity or bathroom counter when it’s not in use.

The brand recommends applying it delicately to your wrist, chest and neck for the best use.

