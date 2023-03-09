Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’: How to Watch the Performance Special on Disney+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Miley Cyrus will perform new songs from her new album in the Disney+ special, Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), premiering on Friday (March 10).

Explore Explore Miley Cyrus See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The performance event coincides with the release of Cyrus’ eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, also out Friday.

Cyrus is set to perform eight songs from the new set, including her smash hit “Flowers,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks.

The intimate concert special, executive produced by Cyrus, will feature a special performance with Rufus Wainwright along with exclusive interviews inside the former Los Angeles home of Frank Sinatra, where Cyrus shot the music video for “Flowers.”

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) is directed by Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, and produced by RadicalMedia, Cyrus, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records.

How to Stream Miley Cyrus’ Performance Special for Free

Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) drops on Friday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on Disney+. Once the special premieres, Disney+ subscribers can begin streaming at no additional charge.

Not subscribed? Disney+ is $7.99/month or $79.99/year for the ad-supported package. To stream without ads, subscribe to Disney Premium for $10.99/month or $109 for the annual plan.

Disney+ no longer offers free trials, but there are ways to save some cash, such as subscribing to an annual plan and bundles such as the Disney+ Duo Basic Bundle with Hulu for $9.99/month and the Trio Basic Bundle (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) starting at $12.99/month.

How do you get free Disney+? Your best bet is to go through a third party.

Right now, Verizon is offering free, six-month subscriptions to Disney+ and the Disney+ bundle with select Unlimited plans. American Express offers entertainment credits for customers, which is another way to potentially save on Disney+.

You can access Disney+ on a smart TV, laptop, smartphone, tablet and other devices via the Disney+ app or at Disneyplus.com.

What else is streaming on Disney+? The list of Disney+ Originals includes Andor, Willow, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Prouder Family: Louder & Prouder, Hawkeye, WandaVision, Loki, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dancing With the Stars and movie exclusives such as Wakanda Forever, Turning Red and the upcoming Peter Pan & Wendy film premiering on April 28.

Music lovers can binge hours of concert specials and documentaries such as The Beatles: Get Back, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage: LA, J-Hope: In the Box, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U and Elton John: Live From Dodger Stadium.

Watch the trailer for Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) below.