Metallica & Wolverine Celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ With a New Collab: Shop the Limited Collection

Shopping for a good cause. Metallica and the 139-year-old boot and clothing brand Wolverine are celebrating Giving Tuesday with a charitable new collaboration.

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection, released Tuesday (Nov. 29), includes a co-branded shirt-jacket, hooded sweatshirt, graphic tee, knit beanie and the return of the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Hellcat UltraSpring work boot.

The collection ranges in price from $15 to $165 and is available exclusively at Wolverine.com.

Wolverine will be donating 50% of all sales from the limited-edition collection to Metallica Scholars, the workforce education initiative within the band’s non-profit organization, All Within My Hands. Metallica Scholars provides “direct support to community colleges to enhance their career and technical education programs.”

This latest collaboration, featuring collectible artwork from artist and Metallica collaboration Brandon Heart, marks the third consecutive year that Metallica and Wolverine have joined forces to fund education programs for the next generation of workers.

“The Metallica Scholars initiative enables students of all ages to embrace workforce education and learn a new trade or upskill to diversify their knowledge base,” said Peter Delgrosso, Executive Director of All Within My Hands. “While our foundation is very active in supporting workforce education in community colleges across more than half of the U.S., it certainly takes a village. Our partner, Wolverine, has gone above and beyond to support our initiatives, and we couldn’t be prouder and more honored to roll out the third limited-edition collection with them in direct support of our mission.”

“We value our partnership with All Within My Hands immensely because, together, we are able to work towards our unified goal of bringing awareness to all the great opportunities that exist within the skilled trades — like being one of the talented rig-builders, electricians, and set-builders that make up the road crew for a touring rock band,” noted Scott Schoessel, Wolverine VP of Global Marketing.

In other Metallica news, the band announced a new album, 72 Seasons, due out next April and a 2023-2024 world tour. Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday (Dec. 2).

Shop items the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection below.

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection Beanie $15 Buy Now 1

This ribbed-knit beanie comes complete with the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars patch on the front.

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection Graphic Tee $25 Buy Now 1

This graphic tee, featuring original artwork from Heart, is available in sizes S-XXL.

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection Men's Hoodie $50 Buy Now 1

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars hoodie will keep you warm — without being too bulky. Made from a combination of cotton and polyester-jersey fleece, this comfy hoodie is available in sizes S-XXL.

Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Collection Shirt-Jac $75 Buy Now 1

This shirt-jackets hybrid gives you the best of both worlds. It features a cotton duck canvas exterior, polyester warm micro-fleece lining and a jersey fleece hood (sizes S-XXL).

Wolverine x Metallica Hellcat UltraSpring Carbon Max 6-Inch Work Boot $165 Buy Now 1

This special edition of the Hellcat UltraSpring CarbonMax 6-inch Work Boot subtly showcase the limited-edition Wolverine x Metallica branding. The boot is available in CarbonMax and soft toe in medium and extra wide (sizes 4-14).