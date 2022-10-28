Meta Quest Pro: Where to Buy the High-End VR Device Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Meta Quest Pro, the “most enhanced” VR headset yet from Facebook’s parent company, went on sale earlier this week — but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. The VR headset, which “enables full-color mixed reality” that blends “virtual experience with your physical world,” retails for $1,499.99.

Meta Quest Pro is the first in the brand’s line of high-end VR headsets. The multifunctional VR and MR device provides high-resolution, mixed reality and blends two worlds by allowing you to dip into the virtual realm without leaving your physical environment.

Features include high-resolution sensors that enable full-color, mixed reality experiences, along with advanced LCD displays delivering sharper visuals and “next-generation” pancake optics.

The Meta Quest Pro includes a headset, two self-tracking Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock. Each controller has three built-in sensors that track their position in 3D space (independent of the headset) to provide a 360-degree range of motion.

Meta Quest Pro controllers can be used with Meta Quest 2 as well. A standalone pair of controllers ($299.99) will be released later this year. Click here to pre-order the controllers.

Meta Quest Pro features a sleek design, complete with guided Fit Adjustment, eye tracking, and Natural Facial Expressions.

You can order Meta Quest Pro at Amazon, Best Buy, and Meta.com. Additionally, the Meta Quest Pro Compact Charging Dock ($79.99), Meta Quest Pro VR earphones ($49.99), and Meta Quest Pro Carry Case from Incase ($119.95) are on sale now. The Meta Quest Pro Full Lights Blocker ($49.99) will be out Nov. 22.

Meta Quest