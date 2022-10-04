Fall Essentials: Men’s Hoodies & Crewneck Sweatshirts Are on Sale for $11

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s time to stock up on fall essentials! Right now, shoppers can save up to 39% on men’s hoodies, crewneck sweaters and other loungewear items on sale at Amazon.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The top-rated Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt is marked down to just $11, while the EcoSmart hoodie is discounted to $14.50. The sweatshirt and hoodie are perfect for layering up in chilly weather and available in over a dozen colors (sizes ranging from small to 5X-Large).

Looking for more fall wear? Hanes three-button, long-sleeve shirts are 50% off in select colors and start at just $9.59. You can also find Gildan fleece hoodies starting at $11.85 (regular $17.99).

Sweatshirts, hoodies, leggings, T-shirts, jeans, socks and Crocs top the list of best-sellers on Amazon, so you might want to act fast to ensure that you don’t miss the sale.

Amazon is currently offering shoppers early access deals ahead of Prime Day 2.0. Some of the early access offers include up to 70% off Amazon devices, 44% off Smart Fire TVs starting at $99, 50% off Fire TV Cube, 27% off iRobot Roomba, up to 21% off Sony headphones and earbuds, up to 21% off HP printers and up to 50% off select movies.

Be sure to check Amazon’s early access hub for more great deals on electronics, home goods, apparel, beauty items, luggage and travel gear, toys and more.

Prime Day part two will kick off Oct. 11 at midnight PT and runs through Oct. 12. The 48-hour sale is only for Prime members. If you’re not a member yet, click here to launch your 30-day free trial, so you can save big on Prime Day.

The Prime membership is $14.99/month after the free trial, and only $6.99/month for students and eligible EBT and other government assistance recipients. Your Prime membership will include free two-day shipping on millions of items, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, 2-hour grocery deliveries, a free subscription to GrubHub+ for a year, and tons of other special perks.

Shop sale items below.

Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt, Black, Large $11.00 $18.00 39% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Hanes Men's Pullover EcoSmart Hooded Sweatshirt, Black, Large $14.50 $22.00 34% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Hanes Men's Long-Sleeve Beefy Henley T-Shirt - Large - Pebblestone Heather $9.59 $20.00 52% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1