Megan Thee Stallion Swears by This Portable Massage Gun for Her Post-Workout Recovery

Another hot girl summer is on the way! Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans a chance to follow her workout routine via the Nike Training Club app. Now, fellow Hotties can get in on one of her workout recovery tips.

In videos from her Hottie Bootcamp with Nike, the Houston native is using the Hypervolt 2 massage gun from Hyperice. The compact but powerful percussion massage gun is designed to help users warm up quickly, stay loose, eliminate muscle fatigue, and accelerate recovery during tough workouts.

Hypervolt 2 features a newly designed ergonomic handle, three percussion speeds, five interchangeable head attachments (fork, ball, cushion, flat, and bullet), and a brushless high-torque 60W motor.

This compact device weighs 1.8 pounds and measures 7.5-inches x 2.5-inches x 9.5 inches, making it small enough to fit in a gym bag or throw it in your luggage to take on your next trip.

Hypvolt 2 is also integrated with HyperSmart technology and Bluetooth so that you can find warm-up and recovery plans and step-by-step expert guidance through the Hyperice app.

Another benefit of the Hypervolt 2: It’s extremely quiet. Thanks to QuietGlide technology, Hypervolt doesn’t make much of a sound.

The percussion massage gun, which usually retails for $299, is on sale for $249 at Hyperice.com and at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and REI. Other designs in the Hyperice collection include the Hypervolt 2 Pro ($349) and the Hypervolt Go 2 ($199).

Megan teamed with Nike and trainer Tara Nicolas for the Hottie Bootcamp, which is comprised of a series of workout videos including a 25-minute glute-strengthening session and a 5-25 minute workout for every section of the body.

In addition to training like the Houston Hottie, fans can also purchase some of the workout gear that Megan wears in Hottie Bootcamp videos such as the Nike Dri-Fit Indy Women’s Light-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra ($40) and matching bike shorts ($40), Nike Free Metcon 4 Women’s Training Shoes ($120), Nike Pro D-Fit Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Asymmetrical Sports Bra ($45), Women’s Mid-Rise Shine Leggings $70) with matching sports bra ($40), and Nike Free TR8 women’s training shoe ($100).

“I like the fact that Hotties get to see me go through my struggle,” Megan told Nike last year upon announcing the new partnership. “It’s realistic for you to want to give up. It’s realistic for you to not want to eat this today. It’s just really about discipline.”

