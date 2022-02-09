Organizing Your Music Collection? Here Are 9 Storage Options for Vinyl Records & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Let’s get organized! Vinyl record sales spiked after the pandemic started and even managed to top CD sales for the first time in nearly 20 years. With that in mind, we curated a list of shelving, bookcases and other means of storage that will keep your favorite vinyls and CDs in one place.

Whether you’re a casual collector or have simply accumulated too many CDs and vinyls (or cassette tapes) over the years, we’re here to help. Below, find a list of media storage options that are perfectly designed for your music collection. And if you’re shopping for someone else, feel free to use this list as a gift guide.

Provided that you don’t have a huge collection, the Snap-N-Store Vinyl Record Storage Box is a simple but stylish way to store your vinyl records. This 12-inch box comes in multiple colors and holds up to 75 vinyls. You can also use it to store CDs and music memorabilia. For something sturdier, try out a crate like this Celtic Moon High-End Bamboo Vinyl record crate ($39.99), or Victrola’s Woden Record Crate ($39.99).

Buy: $19.99 at Amazon.com.

An eye-catching edition to any collector’s home, Victrola’s vintage record stand offers a convenient and cool way to store over 40 of your favorite records.

Buy: $69.99 at Victrola.com.

This six-cube closet organizer from TomCare is great for anyone with a large collection of physical media — vinyl records, CDs, books and other items. The organizer is constructed from high-quality, ABC connectors coupled and sturdy iron wires. Each cube has a maximum weight capacity of 15 pounds. This organizer comes in multiple colors including black, white, pink and grey.

Buy: $29.99 at Amazon.com.

Got CDs? Try out the Stori Stackable Clear Plastic Holder. It holds up to 30 CDs and there’s rubber feet at the bottom so it remains sturdy. If you want something larger, this adjustable cabinet holds up to 261 CDs, 114 DVD and other media. Another space-saver: Odyssey’s KDC300 DIA Diamond KROM 300 CD Case ($100), or these mountable storage shelves ($99).

Buy: $15.99 at Amazon.com.

Whether they’re wired or wireless headphones, it’s always good to keep your headphones in the same place. Constructed with small spaces in mind, the Yamazaki Round Headphone Stand measure 11-inches tall and is available in black and white. You might also like the Suguder 4-in-1 Charging Station ($40.99), or this customizable headphone stand with charging dock ($39.95).

Buy: $19.50 at Westelm.com.

Need of a place to store your remote controls? This two-tier desktop organizer should do the trick.

Buy: $10.99 at Amazon.com.

This multimedia wall unit is designed to hold 756 CDs, 414 Blu-rays and 360 DVDs. The wall unit has adjustable shelves for optimal media storage capacity, and an extended bases for stability. It measures 60.5-inches x 37.25-inches and it’s only 7.25-inches wide.

Buy: $75 at HomeDepot.com.

40 Capacity Tape Deck

Dust off those cassette tapes and put them in a storage shelf. A unique gift idea for the tape-collecting music lover, these made-to-order shelves hold 40 tapes each and you can get them in any color you like.

Buy: $78 at Etsy.com.

Huron Vinyl Storage Rack

Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters, this wood storage rack holds your vinyl collection and a turntable. It features curving edges and modern appeal with metal separators at the base shelf, which holds up to 30 pounds (the top shelf has a 27-pound weight capacity). This restro-style shelf (34-inches x 15.5-inches x 23.5-inches) is made from a blend of MDF, mango wood and steel, and it weighs about 35 pounds.

Buy: $249 at UrbanOutfitters.com.