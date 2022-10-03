It’s October 3rd! Here Are All the Ways to Watch ‘Mean Girls’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Happy Mean Girls Day! Although Mean Girls premiered in theaters on April 30, 2004, fans celebrate the cult favorite on Oct. 3rd — the day that Aaron (Jonathan Bennett) asked Cady (Lindsay Lohan) what day it was, to which she replied, “It’s October 3rd.”

If you’re not familiar with the plot, Mean Girls centers around a high schooler named Cady who moves back to the states after being home-schooled abroad and has trouble fitting in. At North Shore High, Cady gets a crash course in high school hierarchies and other shenanigans when the popular clique – a.k.a. the Plastics — invite her to sit with them.

Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried, Lizzy Caplan and Bennett star in the film which was written by Tina Fey and inspired by the novel Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman.

In honor of “Mean Girl’s Day,” we rounded ways to watch and stream the movie, plus Halloween costumes inspired by the film.

‘Mean Girls’: How to Watch & Stream

There are a few ways to watch Mean Girls online. If you have cable, or access to cable channels through streaming providers such as Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream and YouTube TV, MTV will be airing Mean Girls on a continuous loop on Monday, beginning at 3 p.m ET/12 p.m. PT.

Unfortunately, Mean Girls is no longer on Netflix, but it is streaming free to Paramount+ subscribers. Not subscribed? Plans start at $4.99/month after a free trial.

For those who don’t mind paying for a digital rental, you can rent Mean Girls for $2.99-$3.99 on Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox and Apple TV.

Fans who want to own a physical copy, can purchase Mean Girls Blu-ray or DVD here and the 15th Anniversary Burn Book Edition here. There’s also a Mean Girls Burn Book party game.

Where to Buy Mean Girls Halloween Costumes

Thinking of channeling your inner Regina George (or another character from the film) this Halloween? DIY costumes are an easy way to go, although it may be easier to buy a ready-made costume. You can purchase Mean Girls-inspired costumes, like the bunny and Christmas getups worn in the film, via the links below.

Rubie's womens Mean Girls Regina George Halloween Outfit Adult Sized Costumes, As Shown, Small US $36.28 $48.99 26% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1