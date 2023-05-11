Masterclass Is on Sale for Mother’s Day: Save Up to 35% on Select Courses

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Still haven’t found a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? Masterclass is currently offering a limited promo that saves you up to 35% off online courses.

Masterclass offers top-rated courses covering different genres such as science, tech, sports, gaming, wellness, business and leadership, design, style, photography, music, cooking, writing, acting, and more.

The streaming platform features more than 180 video lessons taught by celebrities and other professionals. Masterclass recently launched a slew of new courses taught by Naomi Campbell, Melinda Gates, Madeline Albright and Condoleezza Rice, Kris Jenner, Richard Branson, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, celebrity stylist Karla Welch and other professionals in music, entertainment, tech, fashion, etc.

How much does Masterclass cost? The platform starts at $180, which breaks down to $15 per month, for unlimited access to all classes including new courses launched monthly.

Does your mom love music? Masterclass has sessions taught by Mariah Carey, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Herbie Hancock, Reba McEntire, Alicia Keys, Carlos Santana, Metallica, Yo-Yo Ma, Ringo Star and other singers, songwriters, musicians and producers.

The membership unlocks access to the streamer’s mobile and TV apps, high-definition videos, and class workouts that mom can download and watch on a smartphone, computer and other devices such as Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku devices. Masterclass also provides Audio Mode for certain courses, so that members can download classes and watch them offline from the plane and other modes of transportation.

From beginners to novices, Masterclass courses are designed to suit all skill levels. Every class includes around 20 videos that are approximately 10-minutes each, and a detailed workbook. The course instructor will walk students through the curriculum, which comes with a step-by-step instructions, but also encourages studnets to explore their own creativity by going “beyond the session content.”

For more on Masterclass, read our roundup of the best music courses to take.