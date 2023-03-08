Mary J. Blige Drinks Her Own Wine on ‘The Wine Down’ Talk Show: Here’s Where You Can Buy It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From music to wine, Mary J. Blige is all about expanding the brand. The “Good Morning Gorgeous” singer stopped by the Sherri show on Tuesday (March 8) to dish about her new talk show, wine, a children’s book and more.

Blige, who glammed it up in a black Balmain jacket and ankle boots, leather leggings and Versace sunglasses, revealed that she drinks her own wine on her talk show, The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige, airing Wednesdays on BET.

“It’s my Sun Goddess wine,” Blige told host Sherri Shepherd when asked about her drink of choice for the show. “That wine will get you going! It’s available wherever you want to buy it.”

Launched in 2020, Sun Goddess includes pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, Prosecco brut and merlot. The collection of affordably priced wines are available at major retailers such as Wine.com, Total Wine & More and through delivery apps like DoorDash.

During the chat with Shepherd, Blige also revealed the motivation behind her new children’s book Mary Can! dropping later this month.

“It’s inspired from a very heavy part of my life when this person was telling me that I ‘couldn’t’ or ‘can’t’ and everybody was better [than me],” Blige said in reference to her previous marriage. “So, I took my hell and turned it into someone else’s heaven by inspiring some little girl or boy to feel good about [themselves].”

Mary Can! will be released on March 28. The children’s book is $19.99 for a hardcover copy and $10.99 for the Kindle version (click here to pre-order).

Read on for details on how to stream The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige without cable.

How to Watch The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige Without Cable

The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on BET and BET Her. Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami were guests on last week’s premiere episode. 50 Cent will sit down with Blige on tonight’s (March 8) episode.

If you already have cable, satellite or cable channels through a streaming provider, check your local listings for channel information.

Viewers who don’t have cable, can stream new episodes of The Wine Down With Mary J. Blige on Philo and enjoy a free trial for the first week. The monthly subscription is just $25 after the free trial ends (use ExpressVPN to access Philo from outside of the U.S.).

Philo has dozens of cable channels including BET, OWN, MTV, BBC, CMT, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Food Network, Revolt, Discovery, FYI and TLC.

BET is also available on other streaming platforms including Hulu + Live TV, DirectTV Stream and Sling.

Watch Blige’s interview below.