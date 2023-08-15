Marvel & Citizen Celebrate Avengers’ 60th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Box Set: Shop It While You Still Can

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In celebration of the Avengers’ 60th anniversary, Citizen and Marvel teamed up to release a limited-edition box set which includes a watch and collectibles pins.

The Marvel x Citizen Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest 60th Anniversary Box Set ($450) launches on Tuesday (Aug. 15) but there are only 1,963 of them available. The watch features design nods to the 60th anniversary and a collage of Beyond Earth’s Mightiest heroes: Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Hulk, Thor and Black Widow.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The limited set is the latest Marvel collaboration from Citizen following a Spider-Man timepiece ($350) that was released on Spider-Man Day earlier this month.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Marvel’s Avengers made their comic book debut in 1963. In June, Marvel announced a string of new Avengers products and collaborations with NFL, MLB and other sports leagues and brands to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

“Marvel’s preeminent Super Hero team has not only entertained fans around the world for sixty years, but also, they’ve inspired generations to embrace their individuality, power through life’s challenges and always strive to help the greater good through teamwork,” said Paul Gitter, executive vice president, global brand commercialization for The Walt Disney Company in a news release announcing the collaborations in June. “We’re thrilled to be teaming up with world-class brands on expansive Avengers’ product offerings and family entertainment in celebration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s 60th anniversary collection of products includes apparel, accessories, home décor, toys and collectibles such as LEGO Marvel Captain America’s Shield, commemorative 60th Anniversary Marvel Legends figures from Hasbro and Funko Pop! in addition to pin sets, sports gear and athletic wellness products from other brands slated to launch throughout the year.

Shop the Citizen x Marvel Avengers box set collection below.

️ Courtesy of Citizen