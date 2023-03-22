Martin Garrix’s AREA21 Live Project to Release Full-Length Performance Film: See an Exclusive Preview

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beyond being a globally beloved dance music producer, Martin Garrix can also really shred on the guitar. It’s a skill the Dutch artist been putting to work with AREA21, his live project alongside Detroit-born rapper-singer-producer Maejor.

Now the citizens of Earth can experience more from the group via the upcoming debut of Live on Planet Earth. This performance film from AREA21 will feature Garrix and Maejor playing with a full band on elevated scaffolding ensconced by dazzling pyrotechnics. Live on Planet Earth will expand the AREA21 backstory, exploring the duo’s journey to Earth and adjacent alien themes. (And yes, they perform in space suits.)

This 46-minute show is premiering April 5 on Hulu in the United States, Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

‘’We’ve always been dreaming of having AREA21 on stage with a band,” Garrix said in a press release. “The music on the album has been made with a lot of live instruments like real bass, real drums, so it’s amazing to be able to put that into a full live performance now.’’

“This is the beginning of an evolution of the music and sounds of AREA21,” added Maejor. “It’s a great opportunity to show different sides of the project and introduce people to things they haven’t seen from us yet.”

The film will come alongside the Live on Planet Earth album, released on all streaming platforms in tandem with the premiere and featuring the music heard in the performance. The projects follow AREA21’s 2021 debut album Greatest Hits Vol. 1.

Elsewhere in the Garrix universe, the producer will play Ultra Music Festival in Miami this weekend and continue his Las Vegas residency at Omnia and Wet Republic through the summer, in addition to other global dates.

Watch Billboard‘s exclusive preview of Live on Planet Earth below: