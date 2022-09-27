Marshmello Releases His Own Air Fryers: Shop the Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Two months after debuting his own Coca-Cola flavor, Marshmello is cooking up a savory and sweet new partnership.

The DJ/producer teamed with the cookware brand Crux for his very own line of air fryer kits released Tuesday (Sept. 27). Available exclusively at Best Buy, the collection is priced from $19.99 to $129.99 and includes 3-quart ($79.99) and 8-quart ($129.99) digital air fryer kits available in white (aka “Marshmello”), black, lavender and stuffed olive.

The collection includes a baking kit ($19.99), snack pan kit ($19.99), shish kebab kit ($19.99), and s’mores maker ($49.99).

Marshmello and Crux engineers worked together for 18 months to develop what the brand calls “one of the fastest air fryers on the market.” To mark the release, Marshmello launched the #YouCanFryThat hashtag encouraging foodies to test unconventional recipes in the air fryer.

“I love connecting with friends and fans through food. #YOUCANAIRFRYTHAT challenges us to remix the ordinary and means you can crisp and cook anything, both savory and sweet,” Marshmello said in a statement.

Added Crux founder and CEO, Shae Hong, “Kitchens have always been the center of the home and are increasingly becoming an extension of an individual’s personal style. We worked closely with Marshmello to develop first-to-market TurboCrisp technology that really brings air frying to the next level.”

The DJ and culinary enthusiast relaunched his Cooking With Marshmello show on YouTube earlier this month. The first season featured Zac Efron, Anne-Marie, Shay Mitchell and more. For the new season, Marshmello will continue connecting his special guests and fans through mouth-watering recipes and food.

The Crux x Marshmello is available in Best Buy stores and online. Shop the collection below.

The Crux x Marshmello 3 QT Digital Air Fryer Kit is equipped with patented TurboCrisp technology designed to cook your food up to 50% faster than traditional ovens. The 3 quart-capacity allows you to prepare up to 2.5 pounds of food at a time and is recommended for 2-4 people.

Feeding a larger group? The 8-quart digital air fryer kit is recommended for 6-8 people and allows you to make up to 6.6 pounds of food.

No campfire? No problem! The Crux x Marshmello S’Mores Maker works inside or outside. It uses an electric heater to whip up your favorite gooey treats and comes complete with a serving tray and three marshmallow roasting skewers.