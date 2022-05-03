Marshall Unveils Its Most Portable Speaker Ever: Here’s How to Pre-Order the Willen

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marshall unveiled its most portable speaker ever on Tuesday (May 3). The Willen, a small but mighty speaker that retails for $119, is available for pre-order at Marshallheadphones.com.

The mini speaker will be released on June 2, according to the Marshall website.

The handheld, sustainable device blends Marshall’s iconic design with a ruggedness that makes it easy to take on the go. Apart from being PVC-free, 60% of the speaker’s plastic is made from post-consumer recycled materials derived from used electronics.

Built with a single 2-inch, full range driver and two passive radiators, the Willen delivers high-fidelity sound and a hefty 15+ hours of listening time on a single charge. It takes three hours to fully charge the battery, but if you can’t wait that long, a 20-minute charge gets you three hours of playtime.

The Willen features Bluetooth 5.0 and a built-in microphone to answer and reject calls using the front-mounted multi-directional control knob.

An IP67 dust and water resistance rating means that you won’t have to worry about getting a little water on the speaker, so long as it’s not submerged in liquid. It also has a mounting strap making it easy for the speaker to go wherever you do, and a Bluetooth range of up to 30 feet.

Available in black brass and cream, the Willen can be paired with other speakers through Stack Mode, which is activated by tapping the Bluetooth pairing button on the speaker. To adjust the sound, connect the Willen to the Marshall Bluetooth App to control your playlist and enjoy a hands-free, immersive listening experience.

The Willen is one of two new Marshall speakers, alongside the Emberton II, also available for pre-order. This second installment of Marshall’s top selling speaker retails for $169 and delivers rich, clear, and loud sound with 30+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. The Emberton II drop on May 10 and is an eco-friendly speaker as well (click here to pre-order). It’s base is comprised of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic from used electronics, water bottles and automotive light covers, and is 100% PVC-free.

