Want to See Mario Live? Here’s Where You Can Buy Tickets to His Next Concert

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

For the first time since their epic Verzuz battle, Mario and Omarion are once again preparing to share a stage — but they won’t be going up against each other.

The R&B stars will perform in Mario’s home state of Maryland next month for Femme It Forward Presents: Serenade.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Mario Omarion See latest videos, charts and news

The concert will be held at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in National, Harbor, Md., on July 29. Pleasure P is also featured on the bill.

Tickets range from $49.50 up to about $250 for front-row passes. You can purchase tickets to the show at LiveNation.com or directly through Ticketmaster via the link below.

Femme It Forward Presents Serenade ft. Omarion, Mario & Pleasure P $from $49.50 Buy Now 1

Want the VIP treatment? The Ultimate Omarion Meet & Greet VIP Package ($150) includes an exclusive post-show meet-and-greet and individual photo opportunity with Omarion, a commemorative VIP “meet & greet” laminate, an Omarion VIP gift item, early entry into the venue through a dedicated VIP entrance, early tour merchandise shopping opportunities, and an on-site VIP host and concierge.

The VIP option does not include a ticket to the show, so be sure to purchase your ticket separately in order to participate in the upgraded package.

The Theater at MGM National Harbor is located at 101 MGM National Ave in National Harbor, Md. Free parking is available on a limited first-come, first-served basis.

The venue box office is located immediately outside of the main entrance to The Theater (adjacent to Bellagio Patisserie) and opens three hours prior to showtime. Click here for more information.

The sing-off between Omarion and Mario went down in Los Angeles last Thursday (June 23) and ended up being one of the biggest Verzuz shows yet. The event, which featured a pre-show with Ray J, Bobby V, Pleasure P and Sammy, raked in over 5.1 million total viewers across Instagram, Fite TV, Triller, Youtube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.