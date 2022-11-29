Mariah Carey Is Inviting You to Her Home for the Holidays: Here’s How Fans Can Book the Unforgettable Trip to New York City

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mariah Carey is inviting you to her home for the holidays. The “Queen of Christmas” teamed with Booking.com to give two lucky fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience New York City her way.

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience will include a three-night stay in the Grande Luxe King room at The Plaza hotel, tickets to Carey’s upcoming holiday concert, dinner at her favorite restaurants including Nobu and Mr. Chow, a private tour of Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center, a VIP ice skating session in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and access to a VIP tent.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” Carey said in a statement Tuesday (Nov. 29). “For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel.”

The three-day experience will culminate with cocktail hour at a private space in the music icon’s New York City penthouse apartment pictured below, plus a Christmas photoshoot on Carey’s rooftop.

Courtesy of Timeless Eye

Courtesy of Timeless Eye

Fans can book on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively on Booking.com starting Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. ET. The epic weekend will take place Dec. 16-19 and is priced at $20.19 — in honor of the year Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.

Also included in the three-day extravaganza: A signed copy of Mariah’s new holiday book, The Christmas Princess, a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, tickets to the Christmas Spectacular starring the Radio City Rockettes along with a VIP pre-show reception at Roxy Suite, a private tour of Radio City Music Hall, meet-and-greet with a Radio City Rockette and more.

Flight accommodations, airport transfers and local transportation to and from attractions and activities will be covered over the three days.

And if Lambs are in the mood to shop, Carey’s bath and body collection is back in stock at Walmart. Carey partnered with Find Your Happy Place to launch limited-edition products including shower gel, lotions, hand cream, candles and holiday gift sets.

Click here to shop the Find Your Happy Place x Mariah Carey Bath and Body Collection before it sells out.