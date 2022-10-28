Mariah Carey’s Holiday Spectacular: You Can Now Buy Tickets to ‘Merry Christmas to All’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Queen of Christmas is heading back to the stage! Mariah Carey will be ringing in the holidays with a four-performance run celebrating her “repertoire of classic holiday songs.”

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Merry Christmas to All,” presented by Live Nation, will take place in December with performances in New York and Toronto. Tickets went on sale at 10 p.m. ET on Friday (Oct. 28).

General admission tickets are currently priced at approximately $85-$110 to $300, and over $3,000 for VIP admission. Carey added two additional shows to Madison Square Garden, which are among the higher-priced tickets.

The music icon posted a Halloween-themed Christmas video on Instagram on Friday with the caption, “See you in December! All 4 shows of #MerryChristmasToAll are on sale now!”

The concert event was initially scheduled for only two nights, but Carey added two additional performances beginning Dec. 9 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Carey will perform another show in Toronto on Dec. 11, before heading home to New York City for concerts at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16.

In addition, buying passes, Carey’s “lambs” will be able to purchase an exclusive t-shirt and a copy of her illustrated holiday fairytale, The Christmas Princess, which drops next Tuesday (Nov. 1).

Carey opened up about writing the story in an interview last year. “I started writing that on a little DX7 or Casio keyboard that was in this little room in the house that I lived in at the time in Upstate New York lifetimes ago,” she told Parade.com. “Just writing down everything that I thought about. All the things that reminded me of Christmas that made me feel festive that I wanted other people to feel.”

With the holiday coming soon, Carey’s 1994 holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas” is expected to make its seasonal return to the charts. After landing in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2017, “All I Want for Christmas” has gone on to top the Hot 100 for the last three years in a row.

Purchase tickets to Carey’s Christmas concerts below.