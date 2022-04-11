Mariah Carey Announces MasterClass Course: ‘You’re Going to Rock This’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Mariah Carey is spilling the secrets to her famous vocal abilities in a new MasterClass course, the elusive chanteuse announced on Monday (April 11).

The course, titled “Find Your Voice With Mariah Carey,” will delve into Carey’s singing tips and tricks. “I’m super excited to share what I’ve been working on: my first-ever class on the voice as an instrument,” she shared via Instagram, alongside a video of herself singing her 1995 hit “Fantasy” alongside a series of fans, belting their hearts out in various environments. “You’re up next, and you’re going to rock this!”

You can sign up for MasterClass here, and take part in Carey’s course starting on April 14. Having a MasterClass account will give you unlimited access, not only to Mariah Carey’s singing course, but also to more than 150 classes taught by some of today’s most talented creators with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription).

Explore Explore Mariah Carey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Besides Carey, there are a number of musicians teaching courses on MasterClass. Questlove‘s “DJing and Musical Curation” class gives a peek into the beloved Roots drummer’s “secrets or creative process in DJing.” Alicia Keys‘ “Songwriting and Producing” course finds the Grammy winner breaking down some of her best-known hits like “Fallin’” to share how she “writes lyrics, crafts melodies, and explores sonics so you can discover the music you were born to make.” Tom Morello has a course all about electric guitar, where the artist behind Rage Against the Machine’s wild guitar riffs is teaching everything from theory, gear, influences, recording and, of course, how to rock a solo.

Check out Billboard‘s list of best musical MasterClass courses here.