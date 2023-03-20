March Madness 2023: How to Watch & Stream Games Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

March Madness is back! The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball championship began on March 14 and will continue until next month.

Keep reading for ways to watch and stream March Madness games.

March Madness Schedule

The next round of March Madness men’s tournament will resume on Thursday (March 23) with four games scheduled: Kansas State vs. Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. ET on TBS, Uconn vs. Arkansas at 7:15 p.m. ET on CBS, Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic at 9 p.m. ET on TBS and UCLA vs. Gonzaga at 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

Ohio State and North Carolina will kick off round two of March Madness women’s games on Monday (March 20) at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

The Final Four championship is slated to start on April 1.

Click here for the full 2023 NCAA men’s March Madness schedule and here for the women’s schedule.

How to Watch March Madness Games Without Cable

Whether you’re watching March Madness on your computer, phone or TV, streaming gives you plenty of variety and the ability to watch from anywhere.

Sports fans who already have access to CBS, TBS and ESPN through cable, satellite, internet or an HD antenna, can watch games live, but for those who haven’t settled on a TV streamer, we’ve put together a few different options that are actually worth the money.

For example, you can stream March Madness games and other CBS programs with Paramount+ Premium. The service is $9.99/month after a free trial for the first week (click here for ways to land free Paramount+ for more than a week).

In addition to movies and TV shows, documentaries, concert special and CBS, Paramount+ subscribers can also watch soccer and other live sports. And if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Paramount+ is available on Prime Video.

Other Ways to Watch & Stream March Madness Games from Anywhere

Fans can watch and stream March Madness games through DirecTV and other platforms that provide live television such as Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

Need a streaming deal? Sling starts at just $20 for the first month, while streamers like Fubo and DirecTV Stream offer free trials.

Speaking of DirecTV, new customers can join DirectTV Stream for just $64.99/month for 24 months. This limited deal ends on March 23.

Thinking about joining Philo? Unfortunately, CBS isn’t available on Philo, but subscribers can stream TBS and other channels on the platform for just $25/month. As for Vidgo, the streamer carries ESPN but no CBS or TBS.

Can you watch March Madness games on ESPN+? Although you won’t find the NCAA March Madness tournament on ESPN+, there are plenty of college sports games available including basketball, football, soccer and more.

Streaming internationally? Use ExpressVPN or NordVPN to access CBS, TBS, ESPN, Paramount+ and other platforms from outside the U.S.

March Madness Merch: Where to Buy

Now that you’re all caught up on how to watch, it’s time to talk merch. If you’re looking for March Madness merchandise you can find lots of gear at retailers such as Fanatics, FansEdge, Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and the NCAA Shop.

Need a March Madness bracket? Download a printable bracket here.