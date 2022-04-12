Makeup Tools for Beginners: Beauty Blenders, Brushes & More Essentials That You Can Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Need some new tools? Whether you're a makeup artist or simply a makeup lover, it's incredibly easy to slip up and buy more than you actually need, especially with the convenience of online shopping. To streamline the process, we collected a list of makeup tools for beginners (and pros) that you can purchase on Amazon.

From makeup brushes to beauty blenders, keep reading for a roundup of beauty and makeup essentials to add to your collection. For more makeup recommendations, check out our list of budget-friendly, celeb-loved products, and the best nail polish colors for spring.

12 Pieces Powder Puff Face Triangle Makeup Puff $12.99 Buy Now 1

Beauty blenders are usually rounded, but why not try a triangle puff? Like a typical blender, the triangle puff is easy and convenient to hold and use. Designed for wet and dry makeup, this dual-use puff is made of soft fiber materials and according to numerous customer reviews, it’s perfect for concealer and other under-eye makeup.

RICRIS Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner $19.99 $29.99 33% OFF Buy Now 1

Keep your brushes clean with this all-in-one device. The automatic makeup brush cleaner and dryer kit from Ricris is equipped with a strong motor and durable spinner designed to clamp onto the brush tightly while cleaning.

Vander Professional 32-Piece Makeup Brush Set $9.98 $19.98 50% OFF Buy Now 1

This 32-piece set is good for beginners, but also professionals looking for an affordable collection of durable and soft brushes. The set includes an eye shadow brush, foundation brush, powder brush, fan brushes (large and small), lip brush, eyebrow brush, eyeliner brush, powder brush, contour brush, and eyelash brush.

Real Perfection 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set $9.99 $13.99 29% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re looking for a smaller set that’s still budget-friendly, try this 16-piece set of brushes made of synthetic and soft bristles and cosmetic wood handles. The set features a 5- big kabuki makeup brushes, 11 smaller brushes and an eyebrow razor.

Frienda 4 Piece Makeup Artists Tools $17.99 $ Buy Now 1

This 4-piece collection will make a nice gift for the aspiring makeup artists in your life. The set comes with makeup artist tools, including a cosmetic makeup brush bag and hand makeup mixing tray, a spatula for mixing foundation, and a makeup smock.

They’re not just for your ears! Cotton swabs are a great makeup hack. You can use them to remove tiny blemishes but also to apply, outline or remove eyeshadow, eyelash glue, lipstick and more.