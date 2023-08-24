Makeup By Mario’s TikTok Viral Blush Stick Is ‘Melt Into Your Skin’ Good, According to Reviews: Shop Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

TikTok makeup gurus have announced a new beauty product to line your vanity and bathroom shelves with — and it’s a classic. Makeup By Mario’s blush stick has been getting rave reviews on the social platform and on retailers like Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon for its easy application and “creamy” formula. And, as summer winds down and we look towards fall beauty looks, this blush stick will easily be one your makeup bag calls out for.

Blush is that one component of makeup routines that can tie your entire look together whether you’re going for the tomato girl makeup look or a clean beauty appearance. Either way, adding a little color to your cheeks can just add a touch of chicness and/or glamour. Powder formulas used to be the norm, but now it seems that cream and liquid blushes are taking over makeup routines — and Makeup By Mario’s Soft Pop Blush Stick just proves it.

TikTok user @asap.samantha posted a video deeming the Pale Petal color the “shade of the summer” followed by swiping the stick onto their wrist to show off the product. It’s racked up over 907,000 views with people commenting on how it’s “the perfect blush” and that it’s “the best shade by far.”

“Pale Petal is that girl” the caption of the video read followed by in-video text that said “pov: you found the perfect blush shade for summer.”

The Soft Pop Blush Stick is not just a bestseller, but comes in six shades to stock up on and wear year-round. The dual-ended design features the blush on one side and a brush on the other end for blending on the go. Its formula was made to be creamy and uses vegan ingredients that’s buildable, helps moisturize skin and aims to leave a dewy look once applied.

Sephora reviewers can’t stop raving about how “it melts into your skin” formula and that “EVERYTHING about it is perfect.”

