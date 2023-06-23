‘Make Me a Match’: How to Watch Hallmark’s New Romance Movie Without Cable

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In need of some drama other than The Kardashians? The Hallmark Channel is stirring up love and drama this summer with a new romance movie coming to our screens Saturday (June 24) at 8 p.m. ET.

The story follows Vivi (Eva Bourne) who enlists the help of the matchmaker Raina (Rekha Sharma) to change her fate in love. What she doesn’t expect? Meeting Raina’s son Bhumesh (Rushi Kota) who may end up being the change she needed all along.

To tease its upcoming release, Hallmark took to Instagram Friday (June 23) to share a cute movie still of Kota and Bourne from the movie.

“You could say the Hallmark Checklist App can match you to all the best movies…just like #MakeMeAMatch…” the caption for the romance film said.

You can stream it on the Hallmark Channel or the next day on the Hallmark website and app. For more streaming options, keep reading.

How to Watch & Stream Make Me a Match Online

Make Me a Match will be available to view on Lifetime Saturday (June 24) at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t already have a streaming platform subscription, cable or satellite to watch the movie, you can still stream it online and for free – depending on which streamer you choose.

Streaming options for the Hallmark Channel include Philo, DirectTV Stream, Vidgo and SlingTV. For viewers streaming internationally, you can use ExpressVPN to access the Hallmark Channel, Philo and more.

Check out the trailer for Make Me a Match below.