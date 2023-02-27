Major League Soccer Is on Apple TV+: Here’s How to Stream Anywhere, Anytime

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After launching its 2023 season on Feb. 25, Major League Soccer is back in full swing. The Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City will face off on Monday (Feb. 27) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Apple TV.

Visit MLSsoccer.com for the full 2023 MLS game schedule. Keep reading for details on how to stream tonight’s game and other MLS matches from anywere.

MLS Season Pass: How to Watch Major League Soccer on Apple TV

Want to stream MLS from anywhere, anytime? Apple TV is the only way to watch every single MLS game for one low price — and no local blackouts.

Apple’s MLS Season Pass gives fans exclusive access to stream every regular-season matches, plus hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro, MLS NEXT and League Cup matches.

To celebrate the 2023 Major League Soccer season, fans can enjoy a variety of free, on-demand content celebrating “the action, excitement and distinct culture of MLS.”

The content lineup includes content from MLS clubs, 2023 player profiles, full replays of classic matches, documentary-style vignettes and the best league and club highlights from the 2022 season.

How much does MLS Season Pass cost? The service is $14.99/month or $99 per season. However, Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a discounted rate of $12.99/month or $79 per season.

If you’re not subscribed to Apple TV, the service is $6.99 per month and you get a free trial for the first week. Want an extended free trial? T-Mobile offers a year free to qualifying customers. See more details here.

With MLS Season Pass, soccer fans can stay connected to the action by following their favorite MLS clubs through My Sports on the Apple TV app and stream on an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K (streaming internationally? Use ExpressVPN to access Apple TV).

Additionally, users can follow their favorite clubs, teams and leagues, get alerts before upcoming matches, follow scores in real time and much more on Apple TV.

My Sports also syncs with Apple News, making it even easier to get personalized, real-time sports coverage.

You can stream Apple TV+ on Apple devices, smart TVs, smart phones and other devices like notebooks and gaming consoles, and on the web at tv.apple.com.

Besides sporting events, Apple TV+ is home to a great selection of bingeworthy TV shows and movies such as Ted Lasso, Severance, Shrinking, Servant, Truth Be Told and The Reluctant Traveler.