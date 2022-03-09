Maggi Simpkins Talks Designing Necklaces for Billboard Women in Music Honorees: ‘Women Are Such Powerful Creatures’

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards earlier this month celebrated the brightest stars in the music industry over the past year. Instead of going the typical route and handing out trophies to this year’s honorees, Billboard teamed up with esteemed jewelry designer Maggi Simpkins to create a special music-themed pendant.

The exclusive, custom 20mm sterling silver, 14k gold-plated pendant hangs on an 18” sterling silver, 14k yellow gold-plated chain and features a treble clef on its face, as well as a Billboard Women in Music x Maggi Simpkins logo engraved on the back.

The special edition Women in Music pendants are available for to shop on Billboard’s online shop here.

Billboard Women in Music special edition pendant, designed by Maggi Simpkins. Courtesy Maggi Simpkins

“The whole idea was to create something beautiful without the typical, branded Billboard logo,” Simpkins tells Billboard of designing the piece. “Any time you’re creating a piece of jewelry for 10 different women, it’s like, ‘How can we streamline this and make it as wearable as possible while also trying to be mindful of people’s tastes?’ At the end of the day, what we just kept coming back to was everyone’s love for music, and what’s the most beautiful symbol we could think of to represent that? A treble clef, which I love.”

Simpkins, who has been designing commissioned pieces for the past decade with an emphasis on memories and storytelling, says her interest in jewelry stems back to childhood, when she would look through her mother’s jewelry box full of pieces owned by her grandmother and great grandmother. “I’ve been choosing to use my creativity and art to make pieces that tell stories and last, that can be passed down through generations,” she adds. “How cool is it going to be somewhere down the line when someone’s granddaughter inherits this necklace? Like, ‘This was given to your grandma by Billboard.’ You can’t wear a trophy, you know?”

Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 2, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Michael Buckner for Billboard

“Women are such powerful creatures and our stories, our voices are so important and it’s so important that they’re shared,” Simpkins says of being a woman. “I think the world doesn’t move without women. To celebrate women’s hard work, achievements and voices is a wonderful thing and I’m really proud and honored to be part of it.”

The honorees who received the pendant at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards included Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Rule Breaker Award recipient Karol G; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.

