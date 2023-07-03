How to Watch Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Live for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show returns to New York City on Tuesday (July 4), and is expected to be the biggest one yet. If you weren’t able to snag a travel deal to attend in person, you can still catch all the action, as it will be aired live on NBC and Peacock.

The fireworks will be launched from the five barges in the East River, with broadcasts starting at 8 p.m. ET and the actual fireworks show starting around 9:25 p.m. ET.

This year, viewers can expect new visuals as the display plans to have four new effects among the 60,000 shells being set off, according to the official website. If you’re planning on watching the fireworks in person, the best viewing points will be anywhere with unobstructed views of the East River. Official viewing points are also open throughout Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn with ADA reserved seating available. Check out the site here for a map of the official viewing points.

This year, the show will be hosted live on NBC by co-host Zuri Hall and Rutledge Wood, accompanied by performances from Jelly Roll, Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, DJ Z-Trip, Ja Rule, Jazmine Sullivan, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J, The Roots and a score by the U.S. Army Field Band.

Keep reading to learn how to stream the annual fireworks display.

When and How to Watch the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks

For those staying home or who are unable to attend in person, the show will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday (July 4). If you’re already a subscriber to Peacock, you can watch the show for free. Cable subscribers will also be able to view the show for free on NBC.

Not a subscribed to Peacock? Monthly plans start at just $4.99/month for Peacock Premium and $9.99/month for the commercial-free, Premium Plus. If you subscribe to Peacock’s annual plans you’ll be able to save around 17% off your streaming package.

For additional streaming options, you may also be able to watch the Macy’s fireworks display if you have an HD antenna. You can also snag a free-trial through DirectTV Stream or SlingTV, which will give you access to NBC as well, to watch the fireworks live on TV or stream from your laptop, tablet or phone.

Plus, SlingTV is currently offering a deal with subscriptions starting at $15 for the first month (regular $40), which will give you access to channels including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, TLC, USA, Food Network, Discovery Channel, FX, ESPN and more.