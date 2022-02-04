2022 NHL All-Star Game: How to Watch Machine Gun Kelly’s Performance

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Machine Gun Kelly will perform at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Saturday (Feb. 5). The “Emo Girl” rocker will hit the T-Mobile Arena stage during the second intermission, prior to the final game in the three-game tournament.

Hosted by Vegas Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas, the all-star game and event will take place from Feb. 4-5. The festivities include the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Skills event airing Friday (Feb. 3) at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Jon Ham as well as hockey legends Paul Coffey and Mark Messier are among the celebrity guest judges. Magician and American’s Got Talent winner Dustin Tavella will perform a hockey-themed trick during the event which is presented by Draftkings Sportsbook.

Saturday’s all-star game, featuring some of hockey’s brightest stars, will be broken into three 20-minute tournaments.

How to Watch MGK Perform at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game

The 2022 NHL All-Star game will air live on ABC and ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET. Sports fans who don’t have a cable or a streaming package, can sign up for ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month. If you’re a fan of the NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer, golf and other sports, ESPN+ might be right up your alley. The service lets you access the entire 30 for 30 series, live events and other original content, including dozens of sport series and shows.

If you like to watch more than sports, try out Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 a month). You can stream over 75 live channels along with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu channels. Other options include Sling TV ($35 a month) and Philo ($25 a month), which are two of the most affordable streaming platforms for live television. Both platforms offer ABC and ESPN along with other sports channels, multiple entertainment channels, news channels and movie channels. And if that’s not enough, you’ll get a free trial when you sign up for either platform.

Aside from MGK, the 2022 NHL All-Star Game will feature a performance of “O Canada” by Canadian singer-songwriter Faouzia, followed by singer-songwriter Blanco Brown who will perform the National Anthem.