Machine Gun Kelly Has Another Funko Pop! Vinyl On the Way: Where to Pre-Order the Collectible Figurine

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Machine Gun Kelly is getting a second Funko Pop! vinyl for fans to collect. The latest Funko Pop Rocks MGK vinyl figurine features a miniature recreation of the “Bloody Valentine” rocker’s Tickets to My Downfall album cover, Funko revealed on Twitter Thursday (March 3).

Explore Explore Machine Gun Kelly See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 4-inch Pop vinyl depicts MGK holding his signature bubblegum pink guitar with the words “I’m Selling Tickets to My Downfall” written across the front. Mini-MGK also sports the same haircut, accessories and outfit from the album cover: A black T-shirt with a long-sleeve white shirt underneath, black skinny jeans and white high-top sneakers.

You can pre-order the Funko pop vinyl at Walmart, Gamestop and Amazon. The figurine will be released on June 17, and retails for $12.99-$17.50, depending on the retailer of choice. Walmart’s exclusive Pop retails for $17.50, but it comes with a protective plastic case.

Pre-Order: Machine Gun Kelly Funko Pop! ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ Vinyl Figurine ($12.99)

Funko announced the first MGK Pop figurine last November. The Pop! features MGK rocking out in all-pink with his pink guitar.

Tickets to My Downfall, MGK’s fifth studio album, was released in 2020 and debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, becoming his first No. 1 album and his first platinum album. The LP spawned the singles “Bloody Valentine,” “Concerts for Aliens” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”

Between music, movies and an impending wedding, MGK has a lot on his calendar. In January, the 31-year-old recording artist spoke to Variety about his new film Taurus, and the parallels between him and the character that he plays in the semi-autobiographical drama about a musician struggling with substance abuse, the pressures of the music business and turbulence in his personal life.

“With all of the drugs that I would do, with all of the strangers who have nothing but their own selfish interests in mind when, you know, giving me things or encouraging a downfall mixed in with my own self-inflicted will to sabotage myself. So that was not necessarily — it wasn’t even a character [in the movie]. That was just me getting a chance to actually be me.”

MGK stars alongside his real-life fiancée, Megan Fox, in Taurus. The movie debuted at the Berlin Film Festival in February.