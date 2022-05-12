MAC Announces ‘Stranger Things Collection’ Ahead of Show’s Season 4 Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

MAC is teaming up with Netflix for a transformative new collection inspired by Stranger Things. Announced on Thursday (May 12), the MAC x Stranger Things Collection will take your from Hawkins High to the Upside Down.

The two-part collection retails for $20 to $45, and features contrasting hues with subtle statement pieces made to immerse makeup lovers in the cult-favorite series. The limited-edition packaging is inspired by the show, and the collection features head-turning shades named after characters and locations such as the Hawkins Class of 1986 and The Void eye palettes ($45), a soft pink powder blush dubbed Friends Don’t Lie ($20) and a vintage washed red called He Likes It Cold ($20).

The collection also includes makeup brushes and MAC’s legendary lip glass ($20) in colors such as Eerie El brownish rose, Excellent Erica light coral, and a bright fuchsia named Wild Wheeler ($20).

MAC Cosmetics

“Coming of age in a small town in the ’80s, I completely relate to the vibe and characters of Stranger Things,” Fatima Thomas, M.A.C. senior artist, said in press release. “This collaboration perfectly captures the essence of the era: spirited, adventurous and fun.”

The Human World collection is perfect for anyone ready to “hit the mall with a fresh take on ’80s style,” while the Upside Down collection is for those who want to “fall into the void” and embrace colors that will “empower you to take on any Demogorgon,” added Dominic Sinner, global senior artist at M.A.C.

The MAC x Stranger Things collection debuts on May 15, and will be available exclusively in stores and online at Ulta Beauty, Target and M.A.C.

Season 4 of Stranger Things season premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 27.