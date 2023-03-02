×
Luke Combs’ Crocs Are Back in Stock: Shop the Limited-Edition Collab Before It Sells Out

Happy Birthday, Luke Combs! Shop the country star's latest Crocs collaboration before it's gone.

Luke Combs
Luke Combs performs onstage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude at the Ryman Auditorium on January 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/GI for St. Jude

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Luke Combs’ latest Crocs collaboration is back in stock! The limited-edition Luke Combs X Crocs Classic Clogs retail for $70.00 and the Jibbitz charms are $19.99.

The country star’s new Crocs collection – his fifth collaboration with the brand – was restocked on Thursday (March 2) for Combs’ birthday. “It’s @lukecombs birthday, he can restock if he wants to. And so we did. Now it’s all our birthdays,” read a tweet from the company’s Twitter account.

Combs retweeted the post and thanked fans for wishing him happy birthday. “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ OldER today! Thank y’all for the birthday wishes. Really appreciate it,” he wrote referencing his new album Growin’ Up and Getting Old, due March 24. The “Love You Anyway” singer will also embark on a stadium tour launching at AT&T Stadium on March 25.

Combs’ Crocs collab debuted during the holiday shopping season last November. The Crocs feature a Mossy Oak camo pattern and Jibitz charms inspired by Combs’ love for fishing.

The Crocs were initially released in limited quantities, but fans were given special access to pre-register for a chance to buy a pair. Those who didn’t get selected the first time around can purchase a the Luke Combs x Crocs collab via the buy button above (while supplies last).

Crocs

Luke Combs x Crocs
$70
Buy Now 1

Crocs

Luke Combs x Crocs Jibbitz
$19.99
Buy Now 1

Combs and Crocs’ relationship dates back to 2019 when the two first teamed up to reinterpret the Classic Clog designs. Combs’ and Crocs have gone on to release a new drop almost every year since then.

Crocs has collaborated with a bunch of recording artists including SZA, Karol G, BTS, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and Post Malone.

Click here to shop other Crocs collaborations including the newly released Hello Kitty Crocs, Minecraft x Crocs and more.

