‘Love Is Blind’ Gold Wine Glasses: Where to Buy the Viral Stemware Online

There’s a clear star in the second season of Love Is Blind — but it’s not one of the participants. If you’re among the millions of viewers who binge-watched season 2 of the Netflix dating series then you may have noticed that there are gold wine glasses everywhere.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Love Is Blind features 15 men and women who are separated by a wall where they “date” through conversations and essentially “fall in love” and get engaged without seeing each other in person.

The second season debuted Feb. 11, and the finale is scheduled to drop on Feb. 25. Meanwhile, viewers have been flooding social media with jokes (and legitimate questions) about those gold glasses — especially because it seems that the cast members won’t (can’t?) drink out of anything else.

In an interview with Variety, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen shared the motivation behind the goblet-style stemware.

“I don’t know. It’s something I like,” she explained. “When you turn on the show, you know it’s our show. It’s a very authentic, really true following of these people’s journeys, but I like the fact that we have this sort of connective tissue with that in a really light way. It’s fun.”

If you’re thirsty for new wine glasses, we’ve listed a few of the places where you can buy a pair (or four) online for less than $50.

