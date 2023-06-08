Los Angeles Pride Parade 2023: How to Stream the West Coast Celebration Online & At Home

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Los Angeles is getting the party started this Pride Month by hosting its 53rd annual LA Pride Parade. It will roll through Hollywood on Sunday (June 11), but if you missed the travel deals and can’t make it to the celebration, you can, thankfully, stream it from the comfort of your home.

This year L.A. Pride in the Park will be filled with memorable performances by entertainers including the iconic Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion, Fletcher and King Princess, as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Violet Chachki, Gottmik, Sasha Colby and more. You can also expect a special drag performance staged by Morgan McMichaels to music by 14-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren.

Related Mariah Carey & Megan Thee Stallion Are Headlining 2023’s L.A. Pride in the Park

The 2023 grand marshals include Grammy-nominated musician Margaret Cho and the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU SoCal). Marchers, colorful floats and a mix of celebrity guests will all join to take part in the parade celebration. A heartfelt tribute to late Will & Grace actor Leslie Jordan will also take place.

Read on to learn where to stream the parade below.

When and How to Watch the LA Pride Parade

What time does the LA Pride Parade start? A live airing of the event will happen June 11 at 11 a.m. PT on ABC7.

Since it’s airing on network television, you can possibly watch it with an HD antenna if you’re local, but also through cable, satellite or a streaming subscription that offers ABC.

Plus, If you’ve been thinking to getting rid of cable but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars a month, DirecTV Stream, Verizon Fios and Vidgo are just some of the affordable streaming options for cord cutters.

How to Watch the LA Pride Parade on Hulu

Catch every moment of the LA’s celebration by streaming it live on Hulu + Live TV. Not subscribed? Now’s your chance to enjoy a free 30-day trial where you’ll get 75+ channels, Disney+ and ESPN+ for less than $75 a month.

Hulu + Live TV $69.99/month after 30 days free Buy Now 1

Subscribers can enjoy more than just watching the parade. You’ll be able to stream network TV shows a day after they premiere on television, in addition to tons of movies and Hulu exclusives such as Only Murders in the Building, White Men Can’t Jump, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, How I Met Your Father, The Handmaid’s Tale, Tiny Beautiful Things and The Kardashians.

Subscribers can add Starz and other channels to Hulu + Live TV, create up to six profiles under one account and stream from up to two different screens at the same time.

The streamer offers a tiered plan with the most popular being an ad-supported one for $7.99/month (or $79.99/year). If you prefer watching your favorite shows and movies without any commercials, then you can get the ad-free premium version for $14.99/month. Hulu also offers student discounts, annual plans and bundle deals with Disney+ and ESPN.