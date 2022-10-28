‘Cole Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn’: How to Watch & Stream the Star-Studded Special

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“A celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music.” The legendary Loretta Lynn will be celebrated in a two-hour, star-studded tribute special premiering on CMT on Sunday (Oct. 30).

Cole Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of Life & Music of Loretta Lynn is set to air live from the Grand Ole Opry House at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m CT. Jenna Bush Hager will host the commercial-free special featuring performances and appearances from Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Wynonna, Kacey Musgraves, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and other stars.

Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. on Oct. 4. The country music veteran was 90.

“We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta’s family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn,” CMT producers said in a statement. “She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo, and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly.”

The memorial tribute will feature special messages from Parton, Musgraves, Lambert, Reba, and Sissy Spacek. Performers include Jackson, Urban, Rucker, Brandi Carlile, George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Wynonna with Gaither Vocal Band and Larry Strickland, and The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer. Lynn’s granddaughter, Emmy Russell will perform with Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas Nelson.

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow, and Hoda Kotb are among the presenters.

How to Watch A Cole Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn

Cole Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of Life & Music of Loretta Lynn will air exclusively on CMT at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For those who might miss the first showing, two, commercial-free encores are slated to air on CMT on Wednesday (Nov. 2) at 8 p.m. ET and next Sunday (Nov. 6) at 11 a.m. ET.

You can watch CMT without cable on Philo, Sling TV, Direct TV Stream, YouTube TV, FuboTV, Fios TV, and Hulu + Live TV. If you have cable, satellite or live TV through one of the aforementioned platforms or another provider, watch the celebration on CMT, CMT.com or stream on the CMT app (stream from outside of the U.S. with ExpressVPN).

In addition to the TV broadcast, Cole Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of Life & Music of Loretta Lynn will broadcast on SiriusXM’s Wille’s Roadhouse: Willie Nelson’s Classic Country (channel 59). The tribute special will arrive on Paramount+ early next year.