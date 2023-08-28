You Can Now Preorder ‘Loki,’ ‘WandaVision’ & ‘The Mandalorian’ on DVD: Shop Them Here

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While there are various affordable streaming options out there, you may not want to invest in all of them — or prefer to keep cable. Sadly, that means you’re missing out on original shows that are exclusive to streamers. That is, until now. Disney+ is releasing three of its most popular streamer-exclusive series on DVD and Blu-ray, which means non-subscribers and collectors can kick back and watch every episode — no subscription needed.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Loki, The Mandalorian and WandaVision are all coming to DVD, and you can order them now from Amazon and Best Buy to ensure they lands on your doorstep the moment they’re released. Each edition comes in a special steelbook, which comes with bonus footage such as bloopers. Plus, collectors will appreciate the concept art cards they can hang up or keep inside to treasure.

You can expect Loki to drop on Sept. 26, followed by The Mandalorian seasons one and two on Dec. 12, and WandaVision on Nov. 28.

Keep reading to preorder the special steelbook editions below.

‘Loki’ Season 1 [4K UHD] $54.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Relive or watch each episode of Disney’s hit series Loki in 4K or Blu-ray definition in anticipation of the second season, which comes out Oct. 6. You can also take advantage of the bonus content, such as deleted scenes and a featurette about designing the Time Variance Authority.

Amazon

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 $49.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Star Wars fans can finally add The Mandalorian to their DVD collection as well as enjoy bonus content yet to be announced.

Amazon

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 [4K UHD] $54.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The adventure continues in the second season of The Mandalorian, which will complete your set and allow you to binge the first two seasons as well as all the bonus extras that come in the steelbook set.

Best Buy

‘WandaVision’ Complete Series [SteelBook] [Blu-ray] $45.99 Buy Now 1

Disney+’s first-ever series WandaVision is dropping on DVD, and includes special art cards as well as bonus materials that will give you a deeper and closer look at the series.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best Amazon Fire TV deals, laptop deals and over-ear headphones.