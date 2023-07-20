Lizzo Models Yitty’s Limited-Edition Summer Collection: Shop It Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lizzo is giving fans a summer of Yitty! After the brand dropped a doll-inspired collection to add to our growing Barbiecore fashion, the “About Damn Time” singer is back with more trendy athleisure.

On Wednesday (July 19), the singer’s brand took to Instagram to give a surprise look at one of Yitty’s newest collections: the limited-edition Terry Short Onesies. In the video, Lizzo looks comfy on a plane in a teddy throw before getting up to model the latest collection from Yitty — and it’s a cozy one.

“Lovin’ this 100% unprompted YITTY haul from @lizzobeeating!!” the caption read.

The new collection comes in three colors: pink, brown and black, which are all made from a lightweight terry cloth material. And, as Lizzo shows in the video, the collection is suitable for everything from lounging in the onesie to eating a delicious salad.

Keep reading to shop the exact colors the singer showed off and get ready for a comfy summer.

Terry Short Onesie $99.95 Buy Now 1

Whether you’re running errands or just hanging at home, zip yourself into this Terry Short Onesie from Yitty. Not only will the lightweight material move with you, but the zipper front makes it customizable to personalize to your liking.

Consider this onesie the little black dress of your athleisure collection, as its versatile enough to pair with comfortable slides or your go-to sneakers.

For another neutral ‘fit, this brown shade will help keep you comfy when you’re having a movie night at home and aren’t quite ready to slip into some PJs.

