Lizzo’s ‘Yitty’ Shapewear Is Here: How to Shop the Size-Inclusive Collection Online

Ready to get Yitty? Lizzo’s revolutionary new shapewear line un collaboration with Fabletics has officially arrived. The collection, which is intended to blur the lines between innerwear and outerwear while celebrating and accentuating women’s curves, debuted on Tuesday (April 12).

Named after a childhood nickname, Yitty is a size-inclusive collection that features bold, muted and mesh prints and sexy silhouettes designed for all body types.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear,” Lizzo explained. “I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.”

On Sunday (April 10), Lizzo posted an Instagram video wearing a Yitty bra and thong leggings while strutting down the catwalk to board a private jet. “Song of the summer dropping 4/14,” she captioned the now-viral video.

Yitty is broken into three collections: Nearly Naked, Mesh Me and Major Label. The full collection features a bevy of thongs, leggings, bras, briefs, sweatshirts, high-waisted shorts and bodysuits ranging in size from 6X to XS. Prices range from $13-$69.95 for VIP members.

Yitty is available at Yitty.fabletics.com and at Fabletics.com. We rounded up some of the items from the collection that can be shopped directly from the links below.

In addition to a new clothing line and a new song on the way, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, premiered on Prime Video last month. The “Rumors” singer is also slated to host and perform on SNL this Saturday (April 16).

Mesh Me Smoothing Sleeved Thong Body Suit $25.48 for VIP members $84.95 Buy Now 1

This semi-sheer, mesh bodysuit is available in four different colors including two shades of pink, blue and black.

Mesh Me Smoothing High Waist Legging $20.98 for VIP members $69.95 Buy Now 1

Yitty’s electric blue, high-waist leggings are made with lightweight breathable mesh designed to smooth and tone. The leggings also feature a French cut double layer built-in brief for extra coverage and zoned support around the waist, thighs and butt.

Major Label High Waist Short $2 for $24 for VIP members $59.95 Buy Now 1

Available in black, blue and pink, the Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Short is made to smooth and hug your natural curves with additional lining for extra coverage.

Nearly Naked Shaping Thong Bodysuit $19.48 for VIP members $64.95 Buy Now 1

A lightweight, seamless bodysuit featuring all-around compression that is designed to shape and firm your curves naturally. The bodysuit comes in a handful of colors including black, brown, black and yellow and is equipped with reinforced shoulder straps for comfort and 3-way stitching that supports and defines your bust.

Mesh Me Soothing Midi Bralette $17.98 for VIP members $59.95 Buy Now 1

Want to feel fly? Go for a butterfly print. This midi bralette has a sexy, semi-sheer print with a double layer bust enhancing design, a breathable mesh back and reinforced shoulder straps.

Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Shorts $2 for $24 for VIP members $49.95 Buy Now 1

Comfortable and lightweight, these high-waist seamless shorts come in six different colors and are designed with a double-lined waistband to offer all-around tummy support and targeted all-around compression. And no panty lines, thanks to the mid-length, semi-sheer style.